ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Al Gore says ‘nothing really extraordinary’ about conceding 2000 election after name invoked at Jan. 6 hearing

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv2aJ_0gr1gDPH00
Tweet

Former Vice President Al Gore said on Sunday that there was “nothing really extraordinary” about him conceding in the 2000 presidential election after contesting its results in response to his name being invoked during a Jan 6. committee hearing last week.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Karl for his reaction to former White House aide Matthew Pottinger’s calling Gore’s concession to former President George W. Bush after contesting the results a model for American democracy.

“Well, of course, but all I did is what Winston Churchill once said about the American people, the American people generally do the right thing after first exhausting every available alternative,” Gore told Karl. “That’s really all I did. The Constitution required what I did and there’s nothing really extraordinary about it.”

“What, was it personally difficult? Well, you know, when the fate of the country and the traditions and honor of our democracy are at stake, it’s not really a difficult choice,” Gore concluded.

Gore’s remarks come as the House select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol held its eighth public hearing on Thursday.

The committee heard testimony from Pottinger, who served as the deputy national security adviser under the Trump administration, and Sarah Matthews, who served as the former White House deputy secretary under former President Trump.

Gore also took the opportunity to commend the panel’s work as having “performed an amazing service to our democracy” since Watergate.

“Well, I would like to say that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney and every single member of that committee have performed an amazing service to our democracy,” Gore told Karl. “I think these hearings have been the most persuasive and effective since the Watergate hearings so long ago, and I think we’re seeing a huge impact on public opinion in our country, too. They’ve done an incredible job.”

Gore, who served as vice president under former President Clinton, lost the 2000 presidential election to Bush after pushing for a recount in Florida that eventually established Bush as the winner.

Updated 12:18 p.m.

Comments / 318

Anthony Crisel
3d ago

Gore was never President so anything he has to say is irrelevant. As for all you democrats and republicans that evidently failed Government and Economics, We have a Republic Government not a Democracy. Democracy ends at Congress as per our forefathers that were smart enough to protect all Americans from the mob rule of the bigger cities with higher population. Sadly that only covers POTUS which is why we have some Congress members with 30+ years in office with no improvement of our lives because of mob rule. Want real change clear out all politicians with 8yrs or more in office cut their retirement pay set term limits and make them clock in to earn their wages.

Reply(5)
59
Jomama
3d ago

this guy said new York would be under water in 2000 and pores meteic tons of carbon in his jet. how about the democrats lose and they all say it was stolen.

Reply(41)
86
Tim Taylor
3d ago

took him 30 days to concede and only after democrats tried to lock republican poll watchers put of a precinct in Miami. if the Cubans did not break down the door the cheating would have succeeded and gore would have never conceded.

Reply(1)
27
Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Liz Cheney
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#American
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

The Hill

650K+
Followers
76K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy