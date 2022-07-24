ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Steven Yeun's Ultra-Cropped Cut Is Looking Better by the Day

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Last week, we applauded Yeun's “tennis ball” cut—a pro-level, ultra-cropped 'do not to be undertaken lightly. After seven days to reconsider, we...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
GQMagazine

The Color Navy Belongs to Steven Yeun

“Blue gives other colors their vibration,” the painter Paul Cézanne once said. By this logic, the actor Steven Yeun is positively buzzing. Yeun, back on the promo circuit for the first time since his Academy Award-nominated performance in Minari (2020), has just begun making the rounds for his role in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror-thriller Nope. And while any Peele production is sure to be a hell of a ride, the actor kept his usual even keel for his Tuesday appearance on ​​Jimmy Kimmel Live!, at least by way of his two different but equally easygoing navy-blue outfits.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Brad Pitt Skirt Alert!

This morning, we reported on the Brad Pitt-shaped linen superstorm that hit in Paris over the weekend. Now, we are live with a breaking update that the flaxen tempest has shifted skies over to Berlin, where Pitt and his Bullet Train co-stars are promoting their new film. However, here in...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Daniel Kaluuya Won't Return In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, Academy-Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya won’t be among the returning cast from Marvel’s 2018 global smash. According to a flurry of reports yesterday—initially broken by Rotten Tomatoes and then confirmed by Variety—Marvel wanted the actor to return, but he unfortunately had an irreconcilable scheduling conflict: He was already committed to Nope, his reteaming with Get Out writer/director Jordan Peele, which opens July 22 and shot at the same time as Wakanda Forever.
GQMagazine

Meet the Designer Behind Brad Pitt’s Skirt

At 58, Brad Pitt told Otessa Moshfegh in the cover story for GQ’s August issue, he’s entering what he considers to be the “last semester or trimester” of his career. That means picking up new hobbies, rethinking his work, and—yes—experimenting with his look. While promoting his latest movie Bullet Train in Europe over the last few days, he’s been wearing a string of very funky custom outfits, which were revealed to be created by private-label designer Haans Nicholas Mott, that seem to speak to all of these things at once. In brief remarks emailed to GQ, Mott gave us an inside look at his work with one of the biggest stars on earth.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Ryan Gosling
GQMagazine

Jordan Peele Says Nope to Your Expectations

This weekend, three years after the release of Us, Jordan Peele returns to the screen—and a greatly changed world—with his latest effort, Nope. His new horror movie is many things: a masterful, atmospheric pressure-cooker; a full blown creature-feature; and an homage to John Ford and John Huston’s westerns, with the beautiful vistas of rolling Agua Dulce, California hills serving as its backdrop. But while the film’s trailers have made it seem like a natural follow-up to Get Out and Us, his third film marks a major departure. It’s intensely “popcorn,” and visually arresting—but, unlike his two previous films, it isn’t overtly political. It’s “just” entertainment: a sumptuous, creepy, inventive monster movie, at once a step up in scale and a reining in of purpose. It just may be a signal that he has become tired, or bored with the sociopolitical horror that he (inadvertently?) made a calling card, and an industry unto itself over the past five years. One could come away from the film reading the title as Peele’s message to an audience that may have come expecting more of the same from the auteur.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Ben Affleck Dug a White Tux Out of His Closet to Marry Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Jennifer Lopez, announcing her marriage to Ben Affleck in her newsletter, On The JLo, on Sunday. Flexibility, like patience, is one of the many virtues that make for a healthy relationship—and as it turns out, getting married in Vegas after midnight (and two decades of knowing each other) means you’ve got to be a little limber with the logistics.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GQMagazine

John Cho's Got This Whole Summer Suit Thing Figured Out

As the eight-year-old future King of England remarked while attending the Wimbledon finals in a full navy suit over the weekend, it is most certainly “too hot” for formal attire right now. Nonetheless, formal-ish events beckon, whether that means red carpets (for celebrities) or summer weddings (for the rest of us). And so, when it comes to warm-weather dressing inspiration, any little bit helps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Kevin Hart’s Totally Unique Vintage Watch Has a Bizarre Connection to a 17th Century Pope

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. For his birthday this year, A+ collector Kevin Hart celebrated with a very special watch with some unique mechanics. Let me tell you about another guy who needed a very special watch with some unique mechanics: meet Pope Alexander VII, the head of the Catholic church from 1655 to 1667. Early on in his tenure, His Holiness couldn’t stand the clocks in his new house (the Vatican). He allegedly couldn’t sleep because of the incessant ticking—and, worst of all, while laying awake in the dark he couldn’t even read the time on the clock responsible for his insomnia.The Pope’s aide Cardinal Barberini commissioned the clock-making Campani brothers to create a solution.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Cuban#Psa
GQMagazine

The Real-Life Diet of Bear Grylls, Who Gave Up Veganism for Butter and Liver

Bear Grylls eats a little bit different at home than in the field. The famed adventurer, known for drinking blood and eating snakes—and whatever else he needs to survive—will likely do more of the same on the new season of Running Wild: the Challenge, on which debuts this week on National Geographic (and drops August 10 on Disney+), where he guides big names like Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, and Florence Pugh through outdoor challenges.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Ryan Gosling and the The Gray Man Offer Up a New Super-Spy Watch

History’s taught us there are a few super spy essentials: a code name, impeccable aim, and a suitcase full of international passports, to start. Oh, and a killer watch. When Ian Fleming created James Bond, he gave him a “heavy Rolex Oyster Perpetual on an expanding bracelet.” Bond eventually became, as Daniel Craig said, an Oh-mee-guh man. John Wick wouldn’t mow down his enemies without a Carl F. Bucherer on his wrist. The first Kingsman movie even scored a watch collaboration, with the brand Bremont, out of the gate. Now, in The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling’s character Sierra Six is a new spy with a new type of watch: a Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Nope Scene-Stealer Brandon Perea Says Jordan Peele Rewrote the Character Around Him

The big stars of Jordan Peele’s third feature film, Nope, are Daniel Kaluuya and an electric Keke Palmer, playing the horse-wrangling siblings O.J. and Emerald who discover an extraterrestrial threat lurking around their ranch. But it’s the newcomer Brandon Perea who steals every scene as the frosted-tipped electronics retailer tech guy, Angel Torres. Inserting himself into the family’s quest to catch the mysterious predator in the sky, Angel is curious, insecure, slightly emo after being dumped by his girlfriend, and ultimately, hilarious.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GQMagazine

Where Is Armie Hammer? Selling Timeshares in the Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer’s acting career came to a standstill after allegations of sexual abuse and assault became public over the last few years, and now the Call Me by Your Name actor is pursuing a completely new (and low-profile) path to making money. Per Variety, the onetime star is currently selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, at the luxe Morritt’s Resort.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

The Guys Are High-Kicking Again

Posing on a red carpet is, by nature, a pretty static act. If you move around too much while all those cameras are clicking, you risk waking up to a juicy Getty Images folder full of unflattering snapshots the next day. But if you’re an especially seasoned Hollywood pro like, say, Brad Pitt or Chris Pine, maybe you’ve had it with the same rigid routine. Maybe, after all this time, it’s time to get the proverbial Led out.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Loves to Play the Villain

Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 follow. Born in England to a family with ties to the music business, Jamie Campbell Bower has been a performer since childhood. He’s worked as a model and musician in addition to his acting career, which has often found him working in weird universes filled with supernatural beings, usually playing bad guys. He portrayed the powerful vampire Caius in three Twilight Saga films and the young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1, a role he reprised this year in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But he’s never been asked to play a being of undiluted malevolence quite like Vecna, the sadistic demonic being at the center of Stranger Things’ fourth season.
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

You Don't Have to Be Brad Pitt to Appreciate His Low-Key Adidas Kicks

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We've come to recognize Brad Pitt as one of the red carpet's sleekest dressers. For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood press obligations back in 2019, he was dressed in slick Giorgio Armani and Brioni numbers and a nice run of high-shine, polished shoes. Sure, he might've ditched his necktie here and there and switched a shirt out for a breathable T-shirt, but you could always count on him to pull out a smart look for the books.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Noah Schnapp Confirms His Stranger Things Character Will Byers Is Gay

Last May, when the first half of Stranger Things’ fourth season dropped, Noah Schnapp was vague when Variety asked if many viewers were correct when they inferred that his character Will was gay: The actor said that Will’s sexuality was “up to the audience’s interpretation.” But now that the full season is out, and his feelings for his best friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), became more overt, Schapp confirmed Will’s homosexuality, telling Variety that he had been less straightforward earlier to prevent doling out spoilers before things became clear in the new episodes. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike,” Schnapp explained. “But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

None of the Men at The Gray Man Premiere Wore Gray

There are so many shades of gray to choose from—famously, at least 50—yet none of them appeared on the famous men who attended the premiere of a movie literally called The Gray Man. Based on the first book in author Mark Greaney’s best-selling spy-versus-spy series, The Gray Man’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GQMagazine

Donald Glover Designed a Pair of New Balance Sneakers

Like most sneaker companies these days, New Balance is no stranger to collaboration. But in recent years, it's refined a specific, charming collaborative spirit to help supercharge its offering. Over the last five years, the Boston-based brand has called upon brands (like Aimé Leon Dore, JJJJound, Todd Snyder, and Casablanca) and celebrities (like Jaden Smith, Jack Harlow, and Salehe Bembury) to help give their shoes a fresh spin. And to help debut their newest footwear offering, the RC30, they’ve enlisted the help of none other than Donald Glover.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy