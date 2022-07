NEW YORK -- Police hope newly released video will help track down three suspects wanted for robbing a bishop and his wife at gunpoint during a service at their church in Brooklyn. Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest. The new images show three men wearing black clothing with their faces covered. Police say they robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife, Bishop Asia DosReis-Whitehead, of $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday in Canarsie. The suspects took off along Ramsen Avenue before getting into a white Mercedes Benz."Let the Holy Spirit arrest them,...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO