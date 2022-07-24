ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver busted going 117 mph on Richmond Parkway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist was busted going 117 mph on the Richmond Parkway during an enforcement operation last week, according to the Richmond Police Department. The operation...

Miket
3d ago

How much is the fine? Should be much higher for such speeds. I think $10,000 fine is fair.

