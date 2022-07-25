ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after man is found stabbed to death in Hooksett, NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago
HOOKSETT – An arrest has been made after a man was found dead on the road in Hooksett, New Hampshire. Dillon Sleeper, 26, formerly of Franklin, New Hampshire, is accused of stabbing another man to death.

Police received a call just after midnight for a man bleeding and laying partially in the road on Main Street.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Jason Wirtz. He was brought to Eilliot Hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined he had been stabbed once in the neck and the manner of death was homicide.

Sleeper was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He will be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday.

Police asked for the public's help as they investigate and create a timeline of events. Anyone who may have seen someone walking on Main Street between Daniel Webster Highway and College Park Drive from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday should call police at 603-628-8477.

Anyone who drove across the Main Street Bridge is also asked to call police.

#Police#Murder#New Hampshire#After Man#Violent Crime#Eilliot Hospital#Daniel Webster Highway
Boston, MA
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

