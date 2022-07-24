ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Perhaps there is more to be heard, seen or believed than what is apparent

By ED CLEVINGER
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Editor's Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 1

WKRN

Newsmaker: Miss Tennessee for America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Promoting heart health in women and kids, that’s the goal of Miss Tennessee for America winner Barbara Matthews as she heads to the national pageant next month. Matthews joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on her campaign. Matthews, who is...
TENNESSEE STATE
livability.com

Moving to Tennessee? Here’s 7 Terrific Towns to Call Home

In the Volunteer State, you'll find plenty of great places to live. Here's a sampling of several hometowns worthy of your consideration. If you’re looking for a hometown where you can get to know your neighbors, consider moving to. . Its four-season climate and scenic, friendly communities are bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Wreaths Across America recognizes Tennessean sponsorship groups

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Throughout the month, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is celebrating its annual Giving in July campaign. It is a month dedicated to recognizing the volunteer sponsorship groups and individuals who “give back” to their communities while helping to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach all year long.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
mtsunews.com

‘MTSU On the Record’ finds treasure in East Tennessee marble industry

The rock that made East Tennessee famous will be the basis of the next “MTSU On the Record” radio program. Host Gina Logue’s interview with Susan Knowles, a digital humanities research fellow at the MTSU Center for Historic Preservation, will air from 9:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, and from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on WMOT-FM Roots Radio 89.5 and www.wmot.org.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Radio

Volunteer firefighters help deliver baby girl in parking lot of Tennessee church

CULLEOKA, Tenn. — There’s a first time for everything, and now four volunteer firefighters in Tennessee can cross delivering a baby off their bucket lists. The expectant mother was about 30 minutes out from the hospital she was trying to reach when the 911 dispatchers they were talking to at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday advised them to pull over into a large parking lot and get ready, WSMV reported.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WATE

51 Tennessee counties should wear masks again, according to CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than half of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high risk category for COVID-19. That now includes 51 counties including 13 here in East Tennessee, according to new data released from the CDC. If...
themoorecountynews.com

Counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Many Tennesseans now under High Risk for Covid-19

Well, here we go again. 51 of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk category for COVID-19. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alissa Rose

Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas.

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Arkansas. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Arkansas.
fox17.com

Pick your own sunflowers at this Tennessee family farm

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tucked away in Columbia, there's a beautiful field of sunflowers on a family-owned, 80-acre farm and vineyard. Liberty Grace Farms planted the field for families to head out to the farm, pick their own sunflowers, take pictures, and enjoy the picnic tables and lawn games. It's a little slice of heaven.
COLUMBIA, TN

