The total decentralized finance (DeFi) TVL has been on the decline since the market losses began. The market, which had risen as high as $250 billion in TVL at one point, has now lost the majority of that value. With the crypto market recovery last week, it looked as if the DeFi market was beginning to see some last at the end of the tunnel. However, that has proven to not be the case, given that the TVL has taken a dip once more.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO