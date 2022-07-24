2 Injured in Hartford Shooting
Two people are recovering after a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night. Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue...www.nbcconnecticut.com
Two people are recovering after a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night. Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue...www.nbcconnecticut.com
Nothing new in Hartford Connecticut it happens everyday it ain't safe anywhere at all out here alot of people say if you have nothing to do with nothing then you won't get shot but it ain't always like that cuz just going out to get something to eat or going for a walk you can get shot anytime anyone pulls the trigger
Comments / 3