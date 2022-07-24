ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

2 Injured in Hartford Shooting

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are recovering after a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night. Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 3

Holly Gilbert
3d ago

Nothing new in Hartford Connecticut it happens everyday it ain't safe anywhere at all out here alot of people say if you have nothing to do with nothing then you won't get shot but it ain't always like that cuz just going out to get something to eat or going for a walk you can get shot anytime anyone pulls the trigger

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford police arrest seven in April shootout

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made seven arrests following a shootout in April. Hartford police responded to a location known as “The Party House” at 2566 Main St. on April 18 for a total of 47 rounds fired. At the scene, officers found a large crowd, including children, running from the area. Multiple casings were found in the parking lot, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

7 Arrested in Connection to Hartford Shooting That Critically Injured a Man

Seven people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hartford that critically injured a man earlier this year. Officers were called to the "Party House" on Main Street on April 18, 2022, around 6:25 p.m. after getting seven separate ShotSpotter activations, which investigators said recorded a total of 47 rounds fired.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in New Haven Moments After People Were Seen Shooting From Moving Vehicle

A man was shot in New Haven Tuesday night and police said New Haven Task Force officers had seen someone shooting out of a moving vehicle nearby moments before. New Haven Task Force officers saw someone firing a gun out of a moving vehicle on Foxon Boulevard at the intersection with Quinnipiac Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and they were able to get a good description of the vehicle and the people inside before losing sight of it, police said.
WTNH

Shooting leaves two men hospitalized: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police were called to a shooting on Sunday night that led to two men being hospitalized. Just before midnight on Sunday, Hartford officers said they responded to Seyms Street on a ShotSpotter notification. There, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious, said police, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Struck by Truck in Hartford

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a truck in Hartford on Tuesday morning. Investigators said the incident happened on Cowles Street. Authorities have not released details about the extent of any possible injuries.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Trooper Suspended in Connection With Brookfield Crash

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been suspended as authorities investigate an accident in Brookfield. State police said that Sgt. Catherine Koeppel's police powers have been suspending pending the outcome of the crash investigation. The crash happened on July 24 in the area of Route 7 and Route 202. Koeppel...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigating five separate weekend shootings

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was a violent weekend in the capital city. Police responded to five separate shootings throughout Hartford. Nobody was killed, but a total of seven people were injured. More units are out on the streets during the summer months. This uptick came after a week...
trumbulltimes.com

Missing CT state employee found, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A state employee who was reported missing Tuesday was found safe the next morning, state police announced. Connecticut State Police put out an alert for 47-year-old Jessica Miller’s disappearance Tuesday. They had been called to a state office building on Lafayette Street for the report of a missing person at 4:30 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC Connecticut

Middletown Woman Killed in Crash in Killingworth

A 79-year-old Middletown woman has died after a crash in Killingworth Tuesday night. State police said Martha Bernard was driving a Toyota Yaris on Route 81 in Killingworth just before 7 p.m. when she swerved from the southbound side of the road to the northbound side, lost control and hit a Ford Explorer head-on.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 52, shot multiple times at Waterbury housing complex

WATERBURY — Police are investigating after a local man was shot and wounded Sunday night. Waterbury police said they were dispatched to the Berkeley Heights Housing Complex after a report of shots fired shortly before midnight. At the scene police said they found a 52-year-old man with multiple gunshot...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police in New Haven Investigating Reported Shooting

Investigators are looking into a report of a shooting that happened in New Haven. Police say it happened during the evening hours on Jackson Lane. Evidence markers were seen strewn across the roadway. It is unclear at this time whether anyone was struck by gunfire. The investigation is currently underway...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Car on Fire in the Woods in Hartford

Police are investigating after getting a report of a car on fire in the woods in Hartford. Officers said a small portion of Hillside Avenue is closed at the intersection with Hamilton Street. At this time, the fire is out. The car appears to be destroyed. It's unclear what sparked...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old

WATERBURY — A local man was charged with murder and additional offenses Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old last week, police say. When police took 25-year-old Frankie Dejesus into custody, they found him with various amounts of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, Lt. Ryan Bessette said Tuesday.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman arrested after dog dies in hot car

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was arrested after police say she left her dog in a hot car for more than 3 hours. Police arrested Suzy Lynn Rivers of Cheshire after they say she left her 1.5 year old Boston terrier in a hot car in late June. On...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two people shot overnight in Hartford

Wolcott police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Dollar General Sunday morning. Dr. Ann Palmer, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford HealthCare, talks about monkeypox being declared a global health emergency. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police and law enforcement experts are warning that confronting catalytic converter thieves can...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 6 in North Windham Closed After Fatal Crash

Part of Route 6 is closed in North Windham after a crash and the North Windham Fire Department said the crash is fatal. State police said Route 6 is closed at Crystal Road. The fire department said the road is closed between Walmart and Aldi and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy