Federal Appeals Court Upholds Convictions of Lucchese Crime Family Members, Associates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, NJ — A federal appeals court upheld the convictions and sentences of a member and an associate of the Lucchese organized crime family and two Texas brothers on racketeering conspiracy and related offenses on July 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicodemo S. Scarfo, 57,...

