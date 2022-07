SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A 7-year-old girl was injured and a home heavily damaged after a vehicle plowed into a Springfield area home Tuesday evening. The crash occurred on Hwy 49 East just after 10 pm. The home is positioned in a sharp curve in the 7900 block of Hwy 49. MAP Smokey Barn News has covered several accidents at this same location but, until this evening, none of the adjacent structures sustained any damage.

