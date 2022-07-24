ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Good Place’ Alum Jameela Jamil: Inside a Day in My Life

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Making a difference. The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil makes sure to use her platform to address important issues — and show off her sweet pup – and she exclusively invited Us Weekly to see her typical routine.

Jamil, 36, often utilizes her social media accounts to document her close bond with her dog Barold. Earlier this year, the actress gushed about her beloved friend, writing via Instagram in March, “The dog that taught me how to be a human is now 2 years old! How time flies.”

The U.K. native also opened up online about her work as an activist for various causes.

“Periods shouldn’t be hidden or embarrassing to talk about, but unfortunately, period stigma exists all around the world. In fact, 2 in 5 young people with periods have felt ashamed or embarrassed by theirs,” she captioned the lengthy social media post in May. “In honor of @menstrualhygieneday I am proud to partner with @Always_brand to stand up against the continued negativity around periods, not just on #MHDay2022 but every single day. I’m committed to talking about periods!”

She added: “Together, around the world, we can help end the shaming that so many people face and replace it with support.”

Jamil’s outreach has extended beyond her presence on social media. After kickstarting a mental health movement on Instagram, the comedian continued to challenge social norms with her “I Weigh” podcast.

Two years after recording her first episode, the Misery Index host reflected on how the project impacted her life.

“It’s meant the world to me. I feel like I’ve learned so much, I’ve been so so humbled by my amazing guests and your brilliant letters, I’ve calmed down and stopped being such a menace to society when trying to formulate large points into 280 character tweets,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “I feel less alone because of how it’s helped me learn so much about YOU. And I feel inspired by the capacity of the people I’ve been allowed to pick the brains of. It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done and I look forward to another year of more with you. I will strive to keep doing better and making something you love. ❤️.”

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

