Gresham, OR

Readers respond: Real leaders needed

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) we also have DINOs (Democrats In Name Only). Like their namesakes, they will soon be extinct as well. How any politician can ignore what is going on worldwide due to global warming and use the excuse that we can’t deal...

www.oregonlive.com

thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Shame on you Jaime Herrera Beutler

It has always amazed me at how honesty and integrity goes out the window around election time. Case in point is the television and printed ads by Jaime Herrera Beutler suggesting her opponent Joe Kent wants to take retirees’ Social Security away. This is an outright lie. The purpose...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
The Portland Mercury

Burgerville Workers of Color Call for Resignation of Manager for Racist Actions

People of color working at the Oregon Convention Center Burgerville location are lobbying to have their store manager removed for his allegedly racist actions. On July 15, Burgerville Workers United—the union representing the chain's staff—filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) signed by almost all workers of color at the Convention Center store alleging racist harassment from the store's general manager. The manager has only worked at the Burgerville location for four months, yet workers say he quickly created a "hostile environment" with the way he treats his employees of color. Workers say they've made complaints about his actions, yet have seen no improvement—which is why they are motivated to alert the NLRB.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

PPB: "It's none of yer damned business."

Anyone (anyone) who takes video footage of someone in connection with a possible crime or criminal investigation is ethically bound to make that footage immediately and transparently available to the accused. The fact that this is somehow a point of debate among Portland cops and their shadowy union shows how far down the rabbit hole we've fallen. Civil and criminal justice is most easily killed, not by grand sweeping gestures, but by a thousand little cuts. When police organizations adopt performative approaches to community outreach and participation, while continuing to engage in closed-door policy, union, discipline, and budget decisions, you end up with two very different police bureaus — and the chasm widens between what cops say and what cops do. This is a long-standing Portland Police Bureau tradition that not only fails to reduce crime, but also costs the city millions in wasted dollars and places Portland residents directly at risk of abuse or worse.
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Ted Wheeler is a false progressive

By now it is doubtful that many people—regardless of whether they reside within or without the city of Portland—have illusions about the authenticity of Ted Wheeler’s portrayal as a progressive. In the face of the historic uprising for Black lives and police abolition after the brutal murder...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Quick Release of a Hate-Crime Suspect

Violent crime is the story of Portland’s summer. No incident grabbed the public attention like the racist assault of a Japanese American family over the July 4 holiday weekend. The suspect was released back on the streets for several days—and WW explored why (“Walk This Way,” July 13), revealing that a felony bias crime booking doesn’t trigger a night in jail. In follow-up coverage on wweek.com, we considered how much blame progressive reforms to the criminal justice system should bear for high-profile attacks. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland aims to reduce gun violence with targeted neighborhood investments

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently announced a new emergency declaration to reduce gun violence in the city. This comes after a series of emergency declarations to try to tackle homelessness. These efforts are both being spearheaded by Portland’s year-old Community Safety Division,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: A new threat to affordable housing as longtime rent restrictions expire

Akasha Lawrence Spence, Fatuma Ali and Kal-El Micheau. Lawrence Spence, a Democrat, represents Senate District 18-Portland in the Oregon Legislature and is the founder and principal designer of Fifth Element, a community development firm fortifying historically undercapitalized communities. Ali is director of policy and engagement for Lawrence Spence. Micheau is cannabis engagement director for Lawrence Spence.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

CEO of Portland Business Alliance sues to stop Charter Commission proposal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This November, Portlanders will decide if they want to drastically change the city’s form of government. The changes proposed by the charter commission would increase the number of city commissioners from five to 12, elected by district. A city manager would oversee bureaus, instead of the commissioners as it is now. And there would be a new way to elect commissioners — ranked choice voting.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Free AC units delivered in MultCo, 1000+ warehoused

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truckload of air conditioning units from the Oregon Health Authority arrived at Portland Open Bible Community Pantry Monday, a drop point for distribution to other non-profits to help people in need avoid the dangers connected with this summer’s heat wave. The City of...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Report reveals a surge in anti-Asian crimes in Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Kimberly Dam usually feels safe working at her coffee shop, Portland Cà Phê, in southeast Portland. But that sense of safety changed in February. “Our door was, I don’t know if it was smashed or someone shot a BB gun...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon's history with the KKK runs deep. Let's talk about it.

In the 1920s, a resurgent Klan found a warm reception in Portland and the rest of Oregon A century ago, Portland was Ku Klux Klan country. Thousands of Portlanders packed downtown auditoriums to hear Klan speakers. Burning crosses lit up the sky above Mt. Tabor and Mt. Scott. Klansmen wearing white robes and hoods staged car rallies on city streets and entered floats in parades. Part 1 of a 5-part special report By 1922, only one year after the reincarnated Klan expanded to Oregon, the Rose City hosted one of the nation's largest KKK chapters. "Portland became the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Armed Robbers Continue to Terrorize Portland’s Cannabis Retailers

The first time Rick Dudley’s cannabis shop was ransacked by armed robbers, in November 2020, his insurance company dropped him. The second time, last month, he shut down his Centennial neighborhood store for good. Thieves made off with the contents of the safe after tackling one of the employees. They held the other at gunpoint in the restroom. After a decade in business, Dudley closed Exodus Wellness Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Governor declares extreme heat state of emergency

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to extreme heat forecasted across the state. Monday’s executive order extends through Sunday and directs the state’s Department of Emergency Management to use any state agency personnel and equipment deemed necessary to help counties respond to and recover from the heat. The order also directs various state agencies, including the Oregon National Guard and the Oregon State Police, to provide assistance requested by the emergency management department through the end of the declaration.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Teen's Murderer Beats Three Strikes — Again

A convicted murderer from Vancouver has beaten a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release — for a second time. Roy Wayne Russell Jr. first walked free in 2001 after winning an appeal following an arson conviction. Just four years later, at age 45, he suffocated 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison after hosting underage drinking and drugs parties at his Vancouver duplex.
VANCOUVER, WA
