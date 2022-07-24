One injured after wrong-way crash on I-96

One person was injured early Sunday morning after a crash on I-96 near Whitneyville Avenue.

The crash happened around 3:00. Michigan State Police say a driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes before crashing head on into another driver.

The driver who was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injures. The wrong way driver was not seriously injured, according to MSP.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The wrong way driver was arrested and charged with Operating while Intoxicated.