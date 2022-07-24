Evacuations ordered as volcano in western Japan erupts

A volcano called Sakurajima located on Japan's major western island Kyushu erupted on Sunday, prompting authorities to order locals to evacuate.

The eruption caused the Japanese Meteorological Agency to raise the alert level from 3 to 5, the highest alert level possible. A level 5 warning calls for local residents to evacuate immediately, according to the agency's website.

The volcano erupted at 8:05 p.m., and so far, there have been no reports of damage, according to Reuters . Reports of volcanic stones were reported 1.5 miles away from the volcano, according to the Hindustan Times , citing local sources.

Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes. It is located near the city of Kagoshima, with 600,000 residents.