Watch Tourists Mispronounce the Names of Maine Towns

The Hummingbird Moth is classified as an insect but is as beautiful as a delicate bird. They are the most amazing 'bug' I've ever seen, and I still can't believe that they're actually called insects. I understand there are criteria the creature meets that earn that term. But, I mean, look at it. This is not the kind of thing you brush at frantically when discovering it on your arm. It has the type of beauty that can make people stop in their tracks just to watch. I caught a few pictures of a hummingbird moth that stopped by to visit our yard in Orrington.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO