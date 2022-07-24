Watch Tourists Mispronounce the Names of Maine Towns
Did you know that 15.6 MILLION people visited Maine in 2021? Pretty wicked impressive since there are only about a million of us who live here. Now out of that 15.6 million, how many...wjbq.com
Did you know that 15.6 MILLION people visited Maine in 2021? Pretty wicked impressive since there are only about a million of us who live here. Now out of that 15.6 million, how many...wjbq.com
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1