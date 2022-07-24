ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Watch Tourists Mispronounce the Names of Maine Towns

By The Captain
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that 15.6 MILLION people visited Maine in 2021? Pretty wicked impressive since there are only about a million of us who live here. Now out of that 15.6 million, how many...

wjbq.com

Comments / 1

Related
Q97.9

Here Are Your Picks of The Best Diners in Maine

Diners bring you back. They've been a staple in the restaurant and hospitality world for a long time. When I think of diners, sock hops, cherry sodas, and pomade comes to my mind. I think of the 50s when you would dress up in your best frock and slacks and head down to the diner to dance with that fella you had your eyes on.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

5 Best Summer Booze Cruises in Maine With Live Music

There is SO much to do, see and experience in Maine during the summertime. Hiking our mountains, paddling our channels, and biking our slopes are just a few. For me personally, there’s no better way to enjoy the weather and sights than setting sail on one of our many bodies of water.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Vinalhaven, ME
City
Isle Au Haut, ME
City
Saco, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Skowhegan, ME
102.9 WBLM

Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?

You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
Q97.9

This Giant Dome in Maine Sent The First TV Picture By Satellite 60 Years Ago

In the 21st century, we can grab a smartphone and nearly instantly see someone on the other side of the world, live. Communicating across the world is commonplace and often taken for granted, but it wasn't always this way. One of the first steps toward our ability to send live images from across the globe happened 60 years ago right here in Maine.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Q97.9

Maine’s Most Beautiful Insect is the Hummingbird Moth

The Hummingbird Moth is classified as an insect but is as beautiful as a delicate bird. They are the most amazing 'bug' I've ever seen, and I still can't believe that they're actually called insects. I understand there are criteria the creature meets that earn that term. But, I mean, look at it. This is not the kind of thing you brush at frantically when discovering it on your arm. It has the type of beauty that can make people stop in their tracks just to watch. I caught a few pictures of a hummingbird moth that stopped by to visit our yard in Orrington.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Infuriated With Constant Sewage Leaks Closing This Maine Harbor

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.
WELLS, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Will Be Getting Two Spaceports In The Next Few Years

For a few months, we have been hearing that Maine was on the verge of getting a spaceport. Now, it looks like we have gotten one step closer to that being a reality. According to WMTW, the Maine Space Grant Consortium has been awarded $1.2 million. The grant will reportedly be backed up by an additional $400,000 in state and local funds.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?

Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
News Break
Politics
WMTW

Widespread, quick growing invasive plant infesting Maine lakes

THOMPSON LAKE, Maine — The beauty of Maine’s lakes brings millions of people to the state every year. Some of those lakes hide something beneath the surface: Milfoil. Milfoil is an invasive plant that grows fast and wide. It clogs boats and makes swimming uncomfortable. On Thompson Lake,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four Maine dams under review to help save last remaining Atlantic salmon

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. The last of the wild salmon live in a group of rivers in Maine and have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000. One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable U.S. owns dams.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Cool Off This Summer With an Incredible Swimming Hole Under a Covered Bridge in Maine

In Maine, most of us are not blessed with a pool in our backyards or season passes to our favorite water park. What we are blessed with is a ton of water options to cool off when the summer temperatures start getting a little too hot and sticky. One of those options is something that may check a couple of boxes for you: a chance to see a covered bridge AND enjoy a swimming hole that exists right next to it.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Vermont is Full of Quitters but These New England States Are Not

The workforce across the country in the last couple of years since the beginning of the pandemic has been interesting to say the least. At first, you couldn't keep or find a job with the quarantine/shelter-in-place rules preventing a normal income from coming into businesses, which led to the inability to pay employees.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy