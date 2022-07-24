ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Family support services hosts Packs4Jax to help students in foster care headed back to the classroom

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
(PUGUN SJ/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the Back-to-school season is picking up, students all around the community are going to need the supplies to succeed, especially students in foster care. Family Support Services of Duval and Nassau Counties, the lead child welfare services agency in Northeast Florida serving more than 1,000 children in the system, is putting out a call to action in the community that students living in foster care need their help to make it a great school year.

FSS is reaching out to the community and volunteers to join in the annual Packs4Jax school supply drive by selecting a shopping list and filling a new backpack full of necessary school supplies for a child or youth in need.

The school supplies drop-off is this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre and Museum 829 North Davis Street. Those dropping off supplies are asked to follow the event signs and deliver bags through the entrance facing Davis Street.

School supply lists are available here.

FSS staff will also be on site Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to collect donations.

