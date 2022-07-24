ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The very best drive-thrus to stop at in and around Dallas

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the convenience that a drive-thru restaurant provides, sometimes convenience means not best quality however, quality is always in the eyes or the taste buds of the beholder.

Summertime is in full swing at this point in North Texas and crazy enough July is about to come to an end soon, but not before National Drive-Thru Day takes place on Sunday, July 24!

NationalToday says, “We may take it for granted but eating in our cars is a privilege that would have sounded bonkers had you suggested it a hundred years ago. With that in mind, this day is for celebrating those establishments who allow us to take multitasking to a whole new level. Pick your favorite drive-thru and go grab yourself a bite to eat.”

We checked out some of the very best drive-thrus to eat at in and around Dallas from Yelp and Eater; here’s what they ranked as some of the top spots:

  • Hawaiian Bros Island Grill
  • Project Pollo
  • Keller’s Drive-In
  • Bubba’s Cooks Country
  • Firexbox
  • Aloha Hawaiian Barbecue
  • Fuel City
  • SOB
  • Great American Hero
  • Dave’s Hot Chicken
  • El Paisa Taqueria
  • Daquiri To Go
  • Rudy’s Chicken
  • Hat Creek Burger Company
  • Burger House
  • White Rock Coffee Express
  • Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream
  • Dairy-Ette

