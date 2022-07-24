The very best drive-thrus to stop at in and around Dallas

(File: Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the convenience that a drive-thru restaurant provides, sometimes convenience means not best quality however, quality is always in the eyes or the taste buds of the beholder.

Summertime is in full swing at this point in North Texas and crazy enough July is about to come to an end soon, but not before National Drive-Thru Day takes place on Sunday, July 24!

NationalToday says, “We may take it for granted but eating in our cars is a privilege that would have sounded bonkers had you suggested it a hundred years ago. With that in mind, this day is for celebrating those establishments who allow us to take multitasking to a whole new level. Pick your favorite drive-thru and go grab yourself a bite to eat.”

We checked out some of the very best drive-thrus to eat at in and around Dallas from Yelp and Eater; here’s what they ranked as some of the top spots: