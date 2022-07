Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he is not focused on his contract situation after the upcoming season. The Dallas Cowboys had to make some moves to free up cap space entering the 2022 league year. That meant the team had to move on from the likes of wide receiver Amari Cooper and offensive tackle La’el Collins. One player they could not move on from in 2022 was running back Ezekiel Elliott, due to his contract being terminated or traded would cost the Cowboys money. But, there is an exit for Dallas from Elliott’s contract after this season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 51 MINUTES AGO