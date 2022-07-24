ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IMCC inmate dies while serving 70-year sentence

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center who has spent over two decades in prison...

Local 4 WHBF

Savage Life Boys gang member sentenced to 37.5 years in prison

A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 37 years behind bars for his involvement in multiple shootings in 2016 and 2017. On July 25, Darion Daquan Gardner, age 27, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering, Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm, and Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering. In 2016 and 2017, as a member of Savage Life Boys (SLB), a Davenport-based street gang, he was involved in multiple shootings, including at a dice game in December 2016, and at the Hotel Davenport in February 2017.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after being caught shoplifting

An Iowa City man who has a history of stealing from a downtown department store was arrested Tuesday after being caught in the act. Police say staff at the Target on Washington Street are aware that 39-year-old Andre Horton is commonly known to steal merchandise. At about 11 am, Horton was seen on surveillance video concealing two 750 milliliter bottles of Casamigos tequila and passing all points of sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Leroy#Prison
KCRG.com

One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in southeast Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a home at 1515 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released but crime scene investigators are on the scene and crime scene tape is blocking off the area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

SE Iowa Authorities Look For Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be A Veteran

(Mount Pleasant, IA) — Authorities in southeast Iowa are looking for a man who falsely claimed to be a veteran. Investigators say Christopher Williams received more than 45-hundred dollars from a benefit motorcycle ride two years ago. In May, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a possible case of stolen valor. A follow-up investigation found that Williams said he was a military veteran but no records were found of him ever being a member of the armed forces. Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for the Mount Pleasant man’s arrest.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
truecrimedaily

Man accused of fatally shooting 6-year-old and her parents at Iowa campground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (TCD) -- A 23-year-old Nebraska man allegedly fatally shot a 6-year-old girl and her parents before killing himself at a campground. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Friday, July 22, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Criminal Investigation learned about a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

3 juveniles arrested after gunfire in Davenport overnight

Three juveniles are in custody after a report of shots fired in Davenport early Tuesday morning, according to a news release. Davenport Police were called to the 3100 block of West Lombard Street on Tuesday, July 26, at about 2:05 a.m. in reference to reports of shots fired. 9-1-1 callers were able to provide detailed […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after police reportedly find drugs in safe made to look like religious book

An Iowa City man was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop reportedly turned up drugs hidden in a safe that was manufactured to look like a religious book. According to the arrest reports, 56-year old Frederick Armstrong of Tofting Avenue was driving a Chevy Suburban that was following too close to traffic around 7:55pm and allegedly made an improper lane change near the intersection of Gilbert and College Streets. Police say that Armstrong made furtive gestures while being observed.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old

A convicted felon is accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child. Witnesses told investigators that 33-year-old Chris Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing car in Iowa City

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot. According to the criminal complaint, 51-year-old Gregory Ritchey of Agin Court Northeast was seen on video footage just before midnight on Sunday taking the victim’s 2012 Dodge Avenger from KwikStar on Keokuk Street and driving away, with the victim chasing after him.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of lying about her identity after her arrest on forgery charges

An Iowa City woman is accused of lying about her identity after her arrest on forgery charges. 45-year-old Latoya Coleman of South Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:45 Friday night. Iowa City Police say Coleman visited two different MidwestOne Bank locations in Iowa City on June 29th and used forged and fake checks. Coleman allegedly cashed a fake check for $626 at the 500 South Clinton Street branch. But employees at the 102 South Clinton Street branch reportedly realized the $650 check Coleman tried cashing there was fake, and the police were notified. Coleman reportedly gave arriving officers the name and identity of someone else, and she was initially booked under that person’s information.
KIMT

Iowa state park to reopen after murder of three family members

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen to the public for day use at 10 am Thursday. The park closed on July 22 after the fatal shooting of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls. The Division of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the investigation of the incident. A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.
iowa.media

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Kalona man jailed for OWI in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Kalona man was arrested about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kyle Andrew Miller stemmed from the report of an intoxicated male who said he could not find his vehicle keys at Shell Sioux-Per Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

