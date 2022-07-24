IMCC inmate dies while serving 70-year sentence

A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 37 years behind bars for his involvement in multiple shootings in 2016 and 2017. On July 25, Darion Daquan Gardner, age 27, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering, Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm, and Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering. In 2016 and 2017, as a member of Savage Life Boys (SLB), a Davenport-based street gang, he was involved in multiple shootings, including at a dice game in December 2016, and at the Hotel Davenport in February 2017.
An Iowa City man who has a history of stealing from a downtown department store was arrested Tuesday after being caught in the act. Police say staff at the Target on Washington Street are aware that 39-year-old Andre Horton is commonly known to steal merchandise. At about 11 am, Horton was seen on surveillance video concealing two 750 milliliter bottles of Casamigos tequila and passing all points of sale.
An Oxford Junction man was charged with fraud for allegedly getting thousands of dollars by pretending to be a veteran. In September 2020, a benefit motorcycle ride in Mount Pleasant was held for 45-year-old Christopher Williams, who claimed to be a veteran of the Armed Forces. Police said he received over $4,500 from the ride.
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the court documents, a jury convicted the 33-year-old defendant on two counts of robbery in the first degree, two counts of willful injury, theft in the first degree and impersonating a public official. On Jan. 9, 2022, the 33-year-old defendant, Brandon Lee, reportedly...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in southeast Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a home at 1515 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released but crime scene investigators are on the scene and crime scene tape is blocking off the area.
(Mount Pleasant, IA) — Authorities in southeast Iowa are looking for a man who falsely claimed to be a veteran. Investigators say Christopher Williams received more than 45-hundred dollars from a benefit motorcycle ride two years ago. In May, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a possible case of stolen valor. A follow-up investigation found that Williams said he was a military veteran but no records were found of him ever being a member of the armed forces. Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for the Mount Pleasant man’s arrest.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (TCD) -- A 23-year-old Nebraska man allegedly fatally shot a 6-year-old girl and her parents before killing himself at a campground. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Friday, July 22, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Criminal Investigation learned about a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.
Three juveniles are in custody after a report of shots fired in Davenport early Tuesday morning, according to a news release. Davenport Police were called to the 3100 block of West Lombard Street on Tuesday, July 26, at about 2:05 a.m. in reference to reports of shots fired. 9-1-1 callers were able to provide detailed […]
An Iowa City man was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop reportedly turned up drugs hidden in a safe that was manufactured to look like a religious book. According to the arrest reports, 56-year old Frederick Armstrong of Tofting Avenue was driving a Chevy Suburban that was following too close to traffic around 7:55pm and allegedly made an improper lane change near the intersection of Gilbert and College Streets. Police say that Armstrong made furtive gestures while being observed.
A convicted felon is accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child. Witnesses told investigators that 33-year-old Chris Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
A Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his parents and sister last year will go to trial in January. Alexander Jackson's trial was delayed for three months to provide more time for depositions. He is accused of killing his parents, Jan and Melissa Jackson, and his 19-year-old sister Sabrina in...
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A western Iowa woman pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for stealing money from a memorial account for her Manchester husband’s son. A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot. According to the criminal complaint, 51-year-old Gregory Ritchey of Agin Court Northeast was seen on video footage just before midnight on Sunday taking the victim’s 2012 Dodge Avenger from KwikStar on Keokuk Street and driving away, with the victim chasing after him.
An Iowa City woman is accused of lying about her identity after her arrest on forgery charges. 45-year-old Latoya Coleman of South Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:45 Friday night. Iowa City Police say Coleman visited two different MidwestOne Bank locations in Iowa City on June 29th and used forged and fake checks. Coleman allegedly cashed a fake check for $626 at the 500 South Clinton Street branch. But employees at the 102 South Clinton Street branch reportedly realized the $650 check Coleman tried cashing there was fake, and the police were notified. Coleman reportedly gave arriving officers the name and identity of someone else, and she was initially booked under that person’s information.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen to the public for day use at 10 am Thursday. The park closed on July 22 after the fatal shooting of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls. The Division of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the investigation of the incident. A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Kalona man was arrested about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kyle Andrew Miller stemmed from the report of an intoxicated male who said he could not find his vehicle keys at Shell Sioux-Per Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
