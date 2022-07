A full service agency that is available 24/7 without voicemails or automated prompt mazes. That's what Aiken Staffing offers its clients. Isaac Kelly, the vice president at Aiken Staffing, said they are open longer from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but are available by phone 24/7 for their clients and employees. They find all types of employment for people and businesses.

AIKEN, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO