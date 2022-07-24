ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Q&A with Jenny Carter: A user guide for buying electric vehicles

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9M0D_0gr1XuAN00
An electric vehicle charging station was installed in a Brattleboro shopping center parking lot. File photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

As Vermont races to switch drivers from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, the landscape for buyers — and path to finding the right state and federal incentives — can be complex.

Transportation is responsible for more emissions than any other sector in the state, and Vermont set a stated goal of drastically increasing the number of EVs on the road so it could meet the requirements of the 2020 Global Warming Solutions Act.

The state is also moving forward with a regulation that, if enacted, would require manufacturers to phase out all new internal combustion vehicles in Vermont by 2035, though Vermonters could still buy gasoline and diesel cars in Vermont through the used car market.

With a bevy of new federal funding for electric vehicle infrastructure, advertised incentives for buyers and the pending regulations, Jenny Carter, assistant professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Institute for Energy and the Environment, said she’s fielded questions from many Vermonters who want to know more about EVs.

Carter and Molly Smith, program coordinator at Vermont Law and Graduate School and chair of the Hartford Energy Commission, recently co-authored a user-friendly guide that covers the basics about buying electric vehicles, focused on the Upper Valley.

While most elements of the guide are relevant to all Vermonters, including the state and federal incentives, Vermonters should check with their electric utilities for utility-specific incentives.

In a recent conversation with VTDigger, Carter gave answers to big-picture questions about EVs in the state. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

VTDigger: While lawmakers did boost funding for public transportation during the last legislative session, it often feels as though Vermont’s emissions conversation is centered on electric vehicles, as opposed to other climate-focused transportation measures. Why are electric vehicles an important piece of the puzzle?

Jenny Carter: I'm always going to encourage anybody who has the option to walk, bike-ride, take car shares or take public transit. That's almost always going to be the best option for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. At this point in time, it's just not realistic to think everybody's going to be able to take advantage of one of those options.

Realistically, for so many Vermonters — particularly those who live outside of Burlington or Rutland or another downtown area — there's no way around needing a vehicle. Cars are a fact of life — if you live out in the rural area, you most likely have to have a vehicle — so let's look at the way the people who need to drive can bring down their emissions.

VTD: A federal tax credit, which can be as much as $7,500, is available to people who buy electric vehicles. Who qualifies?

Jenny Carter: The federal incentives are what are called non-refundable tax credits. It only applies to individuals who have enough tax liability to take advantage of them — with one exception. Some car dealers, if you lease from them, will in effect, pass on that credit to you through a discounted lease.

VTD: It sounds like the federal tax credit will be more available to wealthy Vermonters than those with lower or middle incomes. Could that incentive still help create a more robust used electric vehicle market in the state?

Jenny Carter: Absolutely. By no means am I saying they should get rid of the federal tax incentive. My big point about the federal tax incentive is that it should be available to anybody, regardless of how much money you earn. Having said that, having that tax incentive out there has not only allowed for there to be a used car market, it also has given manufacturers the jumpstart they need to be able to develop new lines, do further research and give consumers more choice. I think the federal incentive has played a very important role.

VTD: Who qualifies for state incentives?

Jenny Carter: One of the things that people really need to look at, if you're talking about the incentives, is whether there's any kind of income qualifying factors, and whether there's a cap on the cost of the vehicle. The federal program doesn’t have a cap, but the Vermont program does. (More information about incentives is available in the user guide .)

What I think is really terrific about Vermont is that they realized, ‘we've got a finite amount of money that we can spend, so instead of giving it to the people who need it the least, the way the federal government does, we're gonna give it to the people who need it the most.’

VTD: The Ford F-150 pickup truck, one of the most popular cars in the state, now comes in a new electric model, called the F-150 Lightning. We haven’t seen many of those on the road yet here — why?

Jenny Carter: The thing that we're running up against right now is, because of the pandemic, there were all these supply chain issues that have come up. People are going to have to be patient and persistent, and maybe a little flexible, with what vehicle they want. If you want to get an electric vehicle right now, you can certainly find them, but if there’s a specific one you have your heart on, you may have to wait a few weeks, up to a few months, to get an order filled.

VTD: As of 2022, consumers can choose from 40 different models of electric vehicles in the state. How do electric vehicles compare to traditional internal combustion cars?

Jenny Carter: Now, just looking at the price of gas — even if climate change isn't your motivator, electric vehicles are now clearly a financial winner for consumers, at least over the long haul. For Green Mountain Power customers, if you agree to their terms, you can get your electricity for the equivalent of $1 a gallon. And if you're not in their program, using today's average electric rates in the state, to charge an EV is approximately the equivalent of $1.50 a gallon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5cAM_0gr1XuAN00
An electric vehicle charges on a fast charger in Rutland in February. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

VTD: Is the technology for electric vehicles likely to change enough in the coming years that Vermonters looking to purchase an EV should wait?

Jenny Carter: Most of the EVs are in the 250-mile range now. There are quite a number that are in the 300-mile range. I mean, you can drive to Boston on a single charge with most electric vehicles. That's not going to be enough for everybody, but with the level three charger, if there's a level three charging station, which is on the way to Boston, you can charge your vehicle in roughly half an hour.

VTD: Is Vermont’s grid ready for all of these electric vehicles?

Jenny Carter: Issues surrounding the grid are complex. In the immediate future, where an entire neighborhood has EVs, they may need a new transformer. But when talking about the grid as a whole, there is a great deal of unused capacity. Overstressing the system at times of peak demand causes the most trouble. Implementing time-of-use rates, which encourage charging at the best times, can allow for a large influx of EVs without overwhelming the grid.

VTD: Is our electricity clean enough to make this big switch worthwhile?

Jenny Carter: Studies have shown, even if you're using dirty fuel sources, because electric vehicles are still more efficient in using the fuel than gasoline vehicles, for the most part — not an absolute rule — electric vehicles are still more efficient. But clearly, the best of all worlds is to have electric vehicle batteries being powered through renewable sources.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Q&A with Jenny Carter: A user guide for buying electric vehicles .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Economic power of Vermont Arts and Culture assessed

MONTPELIER—Vermont is participating in one of the nation’s largest studies to gauge the economic power of the nonprofit arts and culture industry, and it needs audience input. The national study, Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), is the sixth national study of its kind and is administered by...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont Conversation: Will local news survive?

The Vermont Conversation with David Goodman is a VTDigger podcast that features in-depth interviews on local and national issues with politicians, activists, artists, changemakers and citizens who are making a difference. Listen below, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify to hear more. Somewhere in America each week,...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
Burlington, VT
Cars
City
Brattleboro, VT
VTDigger

LandAir trucking company files for bankruptcy

LandAir, a trucking company with Vermont facilities in Windsor and Williston, has filed for bankruptcy, according to court documents. The company, whose legal name is North East Freightways and which is headquartered in North Easton, Massachusetts, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — which means the company will be liquidated — in federal Bankruptcy Court in Massachusetts July 14.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Morgan and Morgan opens Vermont office

[Burlington, VT] - Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced that the firm has opened its first Vermont office, in Burlington. Attorney James P. McNamara will manage the office and litigate all types of personal injury cases, with a focus on automobile crash and premises liability cases.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Carter
VTDigger

Stowe schools get final green light to strike out on their own

State officials have given final approval to a bid to create an independent public school district in Stowe, a pivotal step in a yearslong campaign to pull the town’s schools out of the district it shares with two of its neighbors. The Vermont Board of Education voted unanimously last...
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont schools facing major staffing shortages

Schools across Vermont are facing major shortages, and as the summer is slowly coming to an end, the Vermont Principals Association says there are about 1,000 open jobs. The first day of school is about a month away, but South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke is still busy hiring staff members. “I think the most pronounced difference with this year and years prior has been the number of applications that we have received for open positions,” said Burke.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Rob Roper: Climate Council has a carbon tax-plus agenda for Vermont￼

This commentary is by Rob Roper of Stowe, who is on the board of directors for the Ethan Allen Institute. As gasoline prices hover around record highs — putting tremendous pressure on family budgets, stressing businesses, and making life generally more expensive — the Vermont Climate Council is coming up with a plan to make the problem worse. Much worse.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Greenhouse Gas
newportdispatch.com

Forbes ranks Community National Bank #1 in Vermont

DERBY — Community National Bank was recently ranked as the number one bank in Vermont according to Forbes’ America’s Best Banks In Each State published June 21, 2022. Forbes teamed up with market research firm Statista to conduct interviews of more than 26,000 U.S. citizens from all 50 states about the financial institutions where they maintain accounts.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Displaced Ukrainians arrive in Vermont, Rutland

Ukrainians fleeing war started arriving in Vermont last month. Two Ukrainian families are currently in Rutland county and about 20 people have arrived in the state so far through the Uniting for Ukraine program, according to Amila Merdzanovic, the director at U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Vermont. A total of about 75 people are expected to arrive in the state, though it’s unclear when, Merdzanovic said.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Police cite Vermont cabinet secretary after parking lot dispute

John Quinn, Vermont’s secretary of digital services, was cited with a misdemeanor after police said he blocked in another driver who parked in Quinn’s reserved space. The other driver, accused of repeatedly ramming Quinn’s pickup while trying to exit, was cited with a felony. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police cite Vermont cabinet secretary after parking lot dispute.
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
nhbr.com

From the Ground Up: The Factory on Willow

Remember the movie, “Field of Dreams” with Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones? An Iowa farmer is summoned by voices from the Great Beyond to build a baseball stadium in his corn field. One of the most iconic lines that is now part of our popular culture is “If you build it, they will come.”
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Two Vermonters sought in connection to Lebanon kidnapping

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are searching for two Vermonters wanted in connection to the kidnapping of a person in New Hampshire. Police say they received a report from a man stating that his fiancée had been kidnapped at the Lebanon Airport and taken in a small blue car with temporary Vermont license plates.
1420 WBSM

When New Bedford Market Basket Workers Staged a Job Action

The summer of 2014 was intense for employees and customers of Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Market Basket location in New Bedford. On June 23, 2014, the Board of Directors of DeMoulas Supermarkets, Inc., the parent company of Market Basket, fired beloved President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas. The board's action resulted in a chain-wide job action that lasted more than six weeks.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy