The Love Island cast will leave the villa with more than just love – but also a handful of publicity which means they can charge big bucks for sponsored Instagram posts. If you sign up for Love Island, you’re signing up for the chance at love and a chance at fame. It’s no secret that the cast of every series has walked away with some kind of fandom, and this year is no different. Five million viewers tuned in for episode one, according to Reboot, and two Islanders have already surpassed one million followers on Instagram.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO