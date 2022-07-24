ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton,...

Rutherford Source

WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Over a Dozen Tennessee Communities Awarded Grants to Build or Enhance Dog Parks

Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Where Are All of Tennessee’s New Residents Hailing From?

The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music!. A recent study by movebuddha.com highlights where new Tennessee residents are coming from and what part of the state...
Rutherford Source

BBB Partners With Apprenticeship TN To Raise Awareness of Apprenticeship Opportunities for Middle TN Businesses

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky recently announced a new partnership with Apprenticeship TN. The primary purpose of the partnership is to raise awareness of the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) opportunities available to businesses in Middle Tennessee. Registered Apprenticeships are work-based learning models where apprentices have...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Steamy#Stormy#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#Cdt Sun
Rutherford Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Horticulture Companies and The TN Dept of Agriculture Host Canadian Buyers

Canadian buyers visited seven Tennessee horticulture businesses for an inbound trade mission. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosted the tour to expand export opportunities for the state’s producers of ornamental plants. “We continue our efforts to connect Tennessee businesses with markets not just in Tennessee, but internationally,” Agriculture...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

July is a Good Time to Look for Home Energy Savings

July is usually the hottest summer month, which means that air conditioners will be cranked up to keep local residents cool. A cranked-up air conditioner means a higher electric bill at the end of the month. Paying that bill can cost a household anywhere between 5% and 22% of their household income according to americanspower.com. And the cost of energy is rising.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Emergency Department Recognized for Exceptional Geriatric Care

ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS HOSPITAL WEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FIRST IN TENNESSEE TO OBTAIN ACCREDITATION IN GERIATRIC CARE. The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

BBB of Middle TN and Southern KY Announces Partnership with Williamson College to Offer Supply Chain Management Workshops

The Supply Chain disruption underscores the profound and lasting impact of COVID on the business community. Businesses are increasing prices, leveraging new sales initiatives, and expanding their supplier network to ensure products ordered arrive on time. The ongoing and ever-changing supply chain issues are a constant theme for many small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) globally and locally.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
