ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thiago Discusses ‘Proper Running’ and Other Nuggets of Wisdom from Pre-Season

By Avantika Goswami
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if Thiago isn’t already charming, attractive, and an elegant footballer, he’s also a mentor and guide to the young ones. In this case, it’s none other than Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s new recruit from Benfica. Fellow Spanish speaker Thiago has been helping him settle into...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Juventus Make Formal Offer for Firmino

We’re still sobbing over Sadio Mané so it seems rude to have to even consider another departure. But Juventus doesn’t care about our feelings and seems insistent on trying to make us cry even more. Per Juventus source, Tutto Juve, the Italian club has already made a formal £19.5m for Roberto Firmino which the Liverpool higher ups were less than happy about. According to them, Juventus is still making moves, however, and is willing to make a higher offer if it means they can sign the Brazilian international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea exit rumors: Timo Werner to RB Leipzig; Kepa Arrizabalaga to Napoli?

As much as Chelsea may be struggling to close deals for incoming players, at least in some situations, those problems are nothing compared to our inability to offload players surplus to requirements. While we were able to figure out a solution for Romelu Lukaku, the squad remains bloated and full of seemingly unmotivated (but highly paid) players who are just going through the motions at the moment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fan Focus: Hartlepool fan Mark gives us the lowdown on Sunderland’s opponents

Matthew Crichton: Paul Hartley was appointed as Hartlepool’s new manager earlier this summer, how did supporters view that given his lack of experience in English football?. Mark Carroll: Paul Hartley’s appointment was met with approval from Pools fans, he was mentioned by the press in the early stages of the interview stage.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tuesday July 26th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘tired’ of waiting for Jules Koundé as Barcelona inch closer — reports

Nearly twenty years ago, an episode of the seminal HBO show “Sex and the City” brought the phrase “he’s just not that into you” into (American) public consciousness. A popular self-improvement book of dating advice and a less popular movie of the same name followed not long after. Todd Boehly was probably not the target audience for any of those, but surely he’s quite aware of the concept. And that should allow him to see that Jules Koundé, like Raphinha and Matthijs De Ligt before him, is just not that into us.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool CEO Hogan on “Finding the Right Balance” in Pre-Season

Pre-season is about getting the players fit and up to speed for the upcoming season. As far as statements go, that seems quite entirely obvious. In the modern game, though, they’re also about monetization of a global fanbase, of satisfying sponsors with global interests, and growing the club’s brand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Should Manchester City Give Up on Cucurella?

So far this summer, Manchester City have claimed their main targets. Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno have all signed for the blues, but one vital component is missing – the left-back slot. Brighton’s Marc Cucurella was identified early on by Pep Guardiola, and despite City’s interest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Benfica#Spanish#The Premier League Season
SB Nation

Starting XI: Will newcomer Max Thompson come into the reckoning tonight?

Saturday’s game had some positives and negatives. We played well in spells, poorly in others, created chances, didn’t take them, and ultimately shot ourselves in the foot. If this game was more than 48 hours after Accrington, I think we’d maybe see a few more players who’d played on Saturday given another 45 minutes, but it’s not.
SPORTS
SB Nation

RB Salzburg 1, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: Everything But a Goal

RB Salzburg 1 - 0 Liverpool. A highly experimental side starts for the Reds, with Isaac Mabaya and Stefan Bajcetic getting another start at full-back and defensive midfield, respectively, while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho flank Darwin Núñez up top. The big guns are kept in reserve, likely with an eye on a late run-out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What If Leicester City Don’t Sign Any Players This Summer?

You might not be aware of the fact that Leicester City are the only team in the top European leagues not to make a signing so far during this summer’s window. You might not be, but you probably are. It’s no secret that things have been moving slowly on Filbert Way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Liverpool’s Luke Chambers Pens New Contract

Liverpool FC has announced that defender Luke Chambers is extending his stay on Merseyside, a relationship that has been in place since the youngster was 6 years old. The youngster recently impressed during the club’s tour of Southeast Asia, making appearances against Manchester United in Bangkok, Thailand, and Crystal Palace in Singapore.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland’s squad is unproven at Championship level, but it doesn’t mean they cannot step up

In the aftermath of Sunderland’s disappointing defeats to Bradford and Accrington (the former a game during which we played with a team that will bear little resemblance to the one which kicks off against Coventry), and Monday evening’s draw with Hartlepool, there were a smattering of familiar mutterings about the relative strength of our squad, and whether we are doomed to struggle this season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Blackpool 2-4 Everton | Three Takeaways From First Preseason Win For the Blues

I’ve not been too excited at the prospect of Everton employing a back three system for the upcoming season and didn’t see much to change my mind as the team kicked off their two-game tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal. However, a much worse performance in the next match, against MLS outfit Minnesota United laid bare the problems facing Frank Lampard if he attempts to go with his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Simply put, without significant additions to the squad between now and the opening of the Premier League campaign on August 6th, the team cannot play the system the manager wants. Consequently, it was unsurprising to see the Blues come out at Bloomfield Road in a 3-4-3 (or 5-4-1) setup. Against an admittedly weaker opponent, in middling Championship side Blackpool, the plan worked a treat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Preview: Hartlepool United v Sunderland - Final step before the real business begins!

Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available here. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham to appoint Jermain Defoe & Yaya Toure as academy coaches

Three days ago former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe was handing Hugo Lloris the Walter Tull Memorial Cup on the Ibrox Stadium pitch. Soon, he’ll be heading up his own Tottenham Hotspur academy age group. The Evening Standard is reporting this morning that Spurs are set to appoint Defoe and former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure as academy coaches.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy