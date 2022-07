100 – year record flash flooding really does a number on St. Louis. Jeff Allen works in St. Louis radio. He says his drive into the city from O’Fallon was a no – go …. Allen says they’d already had ten inches of rain at his house when he tried to head out to work. All the major interstates into St. Louis were closed for a time because of the flooding. The rainfall totals broke records dating back to 1915.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO