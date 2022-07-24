ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Throws sim game

 3 days ago

Hill (knee) felt good Saturday after throwing a three-inning simulated game Friday, Christopher...

CBS Sports

Braves trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, possible fits, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Atlanta Braves may be heartened to realize that, at 58-39 and 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East, they're in a much better position this trade deadline than they were last, when they entered July 31 with a 52-55 record. Of course, the direness of that situation inspired general manager Alex Anthopoulos to make a series of additions that later proved pivotal to the Braves' World Series run, including Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Stuck in reserve role

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Phillips is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Wells) for the second straight game, which seemingly signals that the Rays aren't viewing him as an everyday player. Rather than getting a longer look at Phillips while the likes of Kevin Kiermaier (hip), Manuel Margot (knee) and Harold Ramirez (thumb) are on the injured list, the Rays appear to be giving Luke Raley a chance to play in the outfield alongside Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Michael Wacha
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Swipes seventh bag

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Beginning rehab assignment

Burger (hand) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Burger was expected to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July but was delayed by a week and a half due to an illness. The 26-year-old has been on the injured list since July 6 due to a bone bruise in his right hand, but he seems to be on track to be activated this weekend or sometime next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Resumes running

Margot (knee) has resumed running, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot has been on the 60-day injured list since mid-June due to a right knee sprain, but it's encouraging that he's resumed some activity. While manager Kevin Cash stressed that it's early in the recovery process, he hopes Margot will be able to return to the field when first eligible Aug. 20. The 27-year-old will have several steps to clear in his recovery over the next few weeks, but he's trending in the right direction so far.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is an afternoon affiar. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's unclear if he will be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Sent to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Remains on bench Wednesday

Sheets isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies. Sheets has gone 2-for-8 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts over three matchups since the All-Star break and is taking a seat for the third time in the last four games. Andrew Vaughn is shifting to right field while Seby Zavala is starting behind the dish.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Resumes batting practice

Tatis (wrist) took batting practice at Citi Field over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis resumed a hitting progression shortly before the All-Star break and had been hitting in the cage as of a few days ago prior to getting the green light for batting practice on the field. The 23-year-old apparently responded well to his workout over the weekend, and he said he'll likely take a few more live hitting sessions in simulated games over the next few days before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio. Tatis is still likely a week or more away from returning from the 60-day injured list, but fantasy managers who have been stashing him all season should continue holding the star shortstop while an early August debut is beginning to come into focus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Esteury Ruiz: Playing time dwindling

Ruiz will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Though he'll be included in the lineup for the series finale, the 23-year-old rookie is starting for only the second time in seven games and looks like he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role for the time being. The Padres could welcome Wil Myers (knee) back from the 10-day injured list later this week, at which point Ruiz could be a natural candidate to get optioned back to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Runs wild in win

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. Entering Monday, Rojas had never had multiple steals in a major-league game, let alone three. This was also his second straight multi-hit effort. The infielder's rampant running has him up to 11 steals in 65 contests, and he's yet to be caught stealing. He's added a .279/.352/.408 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored through 267 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Getting burn in right field

Nootbaar will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game in Toronto. Nootbaar will get a third consecutive start and his fourth in five games since the All-Star break after he went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss. The Cardinals will get back Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado from the restricted list following Wednesday's contest, at which point Brendan Donovan could see more time in right field and close off Nootbaar's path to steady playing time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

