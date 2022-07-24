ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Rehabs at Worcester

 3 days ago

Barnes (shoulder) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning for...

CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Beginning rehab assignment

Burger (hand) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Burger was expected to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July but was delayed by a week and a half due to an illness. The 26-year-old has been on the injured list since July 6 due to a bone bruise in his right hand, but he seems to be on track to be activated this weekend or sometime next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Stuck in reserve role

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Phillips is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Wells) for the second straight game, which seemingly signals that the Rays aren't viewing him as an everyday player. Rather than getting a longer look at Phillips while the likes of Kevin Kiermaier (hip), Manuel Margot (knee) and Harold Ramirez (thumb) are on the injured list, the Rays appear to be giving Luke Raley a chance to play in the outfield alongside Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Resumes running

Margot (knee) has resumed running, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot has been on the 60-day injured list since mid-June due to a right knee sprain, but it's encouraging that he's resumed some activity. While manager Kevin Cash stressed that it's early in the recovery process, he hopes Margot will be able to return to the field when first eligible Aug. 20. The 27-year-old will have several steps to clear in his recovery over the next few weeks, but he's trending in the right direction so far.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, potential targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Sent to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Remains on bench Wednesday

Sheets isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies. Sheets has gone 2-for-8 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts over three matchups since the All-Star break and is taking a seat for the third time in the last four games. Andrew Vaughn is shifting to right field while Seby Zavala is starting behind the dish.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Running hot out of break

Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Sunday in the Orioles' 6-0 loss to the Yankees. Rutschman opened his big-league career by hitting just .143 in his first 15 games with Baltimore, but the 24-year-old appears to have found his comfort zone at the plate ever since. In his 34 games that have followed, Rutschman has slashed .284/.368/.560 with five home runs, 20 runs, 17 RBI and a stolen base, with his leap forward offensively coinciding with the Orioles' rise up the American League East standings. The rookie will take a five-game extra-base-hit streak into Monday's series opener with the Rays.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Tweaks ankle

Manager Bob Melvin said Machado tweaked his left ankle "a little bit" during the 10th inning of Tuesday's win over the Tigers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Machado apparently suffered the injury when stepping on first base as he reached via an error as the second batter of the 10th inning, though he remained in the game and eventually came around to score. The 30-year-old will be evaluated further Wednesday. San Diego has a scheduled day off Thursday, so the team could opt to rest Machado on Wednesday to give him two full days of rest ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Nick Vespi: Called up Monday

Vespi was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Vespi will return to the big leagues after being sent down July 6. The left-hander owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in 12 appearances with the Orioles this season. Rico Garcia was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Rehab assignment to continue

The Padres are planning on keeping Myers (knee) on his minor-league rehab assignment for at least a couple more days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Both manager Bob Melvin and Myers feel that the 31-year-old can benefit from some more at-bats in the minors while he works to regain comfort in his right knee, an injury that has kept him on the shelf since June 3. He made the eighth appearance of his rehab assignment Sunday for Triple-A El Paso and has slashed .313/.353/.563 with two home runs during the minor-league stint. Once activated, Myers should displace Nomar Mazara as the Friars' primary right fielder.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer

Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Gets aboard three times Tuesday

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox. Ramirez was on the front end of a double steal with Josh Naylor in the fourth inning. This was Ramirez's first steal since July 10, and he's now 14-for-18 on the basepaths this year. The All-Star third baseman has hit .266 (21-for-79) in July, and he's slashing .289/.367/.567 with 19 home runs, 79 RBI and 55 runs scored through 92 contests overall.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Janson Junk: Draws spot start

Junk will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Junk's last appearance for the Angels lasted just one inning, tossing a scoreless frame while striking out one May 28 against the Blue Jays. The right-hander owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 40:11 K:BB across 48.2 innings at Triple-A so far in 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Start cut short due to injury

Odorizzi left Monday's start against the Athletics due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings prior to his departure. Odorizzi was visited by the team trainer twice over the course of his start, and he was...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB trade deadline: How Competitive Balance Tax could impact big spenders, including Yankees and Padres

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is only days away and the biggest names we'll hear between now and then include Juan Soto, Luis Castillo, Willson Contreras, and competitive balance tax. Competitive balance tax? Competitive balance tax. Competitive balance tax is the fancy name MLB gave its soft salary cap, which penalizes teams for spending too much on players.
SAN DIEGO, CA

