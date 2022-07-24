Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Rehabs at Worcester

The Padres are planning on keeping Myers (knee) on his minor-league rehab assignment for at least a couple more days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Both manager Bob Melvin and Myers feel that the 31-year-old can benefit from some more at-bats in the minors while he works to regain comfort in his right knee, an injury that has kept him on the shelf since June 3. He made the eighth appearance of his rehab assignment Sunday for Triple-A El Paso and has slashed .313/.353/.563 with two home runs during the minor-league stint. Once activated, Myers should displace Nomar Mazara as the Friars' primary right fielder.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO