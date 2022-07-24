Photos: Behind the scenes at Comic-Con with the cast of 'Lord of the Rings'

Set thousands of years before the action of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy series, "The Rings of Power," from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, features a sprawling ensemble, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Robert Aramayo as Elrond, two characters familiar to "Lord of the Rings" fans. Many of the cast joined in for the series' Comic-Con debut on Friday — and exclusively embedded with the group throughout the day was Times photographer Jay Clendenin. He captured a full range of images from life inside the Comic-Con bubble, from cast members' morning glam routine to the mayhem of Hall H to the afterglow of a successful bow at the year's biggest fan gathering.
It's not quite as epic in scope as "Lord of the Rings," but it's more than enough to tide you over until "The Rings of Power." — Matt Brennan
Straight from the Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Panel at San Diego Comic-Con comes official word on casting for Netflix and Kevin Smith's animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution which welcomes Star Trek legend William Shatner to the cast. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw was on hand to break the news at the event, confirming that Shatner has joined the voice cast but no official word on who he will be playing was revealed. Smith did tell an amusing story about "how he tried to direct the iconic actor," only to be told by Shatner he did not have the "honor" of doing so just yet.
Click here to read the full article. Maria Hill is ready to spill some secrets. Cobie Smulders appeared in Hall H to give an exclusive look at the new movie footage, for Comic-Con attendees alone.
Fans saw glimpses of Nick Fury emerging from darkness in a heavily wooded area. Also in this sneak peek? Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes.
“Like Kevin [Feige] was saying, this is a darker show. It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human,” Smulders said. Earlier in the Hall H presentation Marvel...
Click here to read the full article. In what didn’t come as a shocker today at San Diego Comic-Con: Keanu Reeves crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel where his John Wick: Chapter 4 Chad Stahelski director was a panelist.
And they showed the first trailer from the Lionsgate movie which doesn’t hit theaters until March 24, 2023. The pic’s title? Simply John Wick.
“Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here,” said Reeves.
Stahelski and Reeves said the fourthquel takes place in five locales: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.
Trailer opens with Reeves’ John Wick punching a roped pole.
There’s a voiceover asking John,...
As The Walking Dead returned to San Diego Comic-Con to preview the remaining episodes of its final season on AMC, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made a surprise appearance following the panel in Hall H. Lincoln, who originated the role of Rick Grimes, played the character for the first nine...
For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
Dwayne Johnson delivered as promised and electrified the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con on Saturday with the latest trailer for “Black Adam.” Watch it above:. In the clip, we see shots of archaeologists entering a tomb that we’ve seen in concept art before. And then, things get.. explosive. And we also see the return of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), in case you’re curious.
Click here to read the full article. Marvel creatives returned to Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday night to tease upcoming projects including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law—unveiling a final new trailer for the Tatiana Maslany series, slated to debut on Disney+ on August 17, which you can view above.
The trailer includes (literally) tons of Bruce Banner in Professor Hulk mode trying to teach his cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), how to channel her She-Hulk strength to be a superhero. But instead she decides to be a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, who also includes her own green alter ego.
According to a new report from Deadline, there’s "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This report comes amidst the rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam movie, albeit another shoulders-down appearance just like the Superman cameo in the 2019’s Shazam! and the finale of the Peacemaker series.
Watch: Lord of the Rings's Nazanin Boniadi Teases Character's "Inner Lioness" You'd have to be a superhero to catch every single thing that happens at Comic-Con 2022. The beloved San Diego convention, which officially returned in person this year, is jam-packed full of endless panels, parties, meet and greets, contests and more that will keep attendees on their toes throughout the four-day event. And that's not even including taking a walk through the massive convention floor itself!
Click here to read the full article. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
“Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book....
The House of the Dragon cast and creative team made their San Diego Comic-Con debut on Saturday, taking the stage at Hall H to give fans a preview of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. Ahead of the long weekend, HBO also debuted a full-length trailer for its newest installment in author George R. R. Martin’s fantasy saga, teasing more of what’s to come as the franchise goes back in time.
For the first time since 2019, Marvel Studios returned to the San Diego Comic-Con this year and brought with them an entire arsenal of images for fans to salivate over. Before commandeering the Hall H panel on Saturday evening, Marvel held a panel early on Friday July 22 to divulge exclusive information on all of their upcoming animation projects, including the long-anticipated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies.
Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new "Avengers" films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel. - Marvel A-listers -
Other Marvel films announced Saturday by Disney at the world's most famous pop culture gathering included "Thunderbolts" and "Fantastic Four," both due in 2024.
At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel went wild, announcing MCU plans and new Avengers movies, but the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arguably stole the show. Black Panther was a mega-hit back in 2018, and a sequel seemed an obvious and immediate plan. But then star Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer, and nothing seemed obvious or immediate. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that Boseman would not be replaced, and future movies would "do Chad proud."
Though the memes have mostly dried up now, the internet will always have the Morbius derived saying of "It's Morbin' Time!" The phrase coined by fans online to mock the Sony Pictures movie quickly became a rallying cry for pocking fun at the Jared Leto-starring feature, and now it has made it's San Diego Comic-Con debut. Earlier today during the official Hall H panel for House of the Dragon, a fan approached the mic to ask a question and directed their comment at series star Matt Smith, who also appeared in Morbius. Here's what happened next.
Marvel has released the much-anticipated first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The teaser debuted at the end of the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday evening (23 July) and confirms the return of a number of fan-favourite characters. Images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments are shown, while...
San Diego Comic Con just went down after a two-year hiatus, and Marvel, Warner Bros., Amazon, Netflix and many others made up for lost time with some incredible trailers for their upcoming projects. Of course, Marvel made the biggest splash by announcing a slew of movies and shows over the...
The Justice Society of America will soon be in front of the masses thanks to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. Beyond that, the group's expected to have a sizable role in DC's offerings moving forward, including the group's very own animated flick. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Warner Brothers Home Entertainment announced another Justice Society of America film would soon follow up Justice Society: World War II.
