Photos: Behind the scenes at Comic-Con with the cast of 'Lord of the Rings'

By Jay L. Clendenin
 3 days ago

Markella Kavenagh, who plays Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot, gets touched up before the cast of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" visits media outlets following their Hall H presentation. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

It's been nearly a year since Amazon Prime Video announced the Sept. 2, 2022, premiere date for its highly anticipated "Lord of the Rings" spinoff, "The Rings of Power" — a year of first looks and Super Bowl teaser trailers and speculation about whether the series could possibly hold a candle to Peter Jackson's magisterial 2001-2003 film trilogy . Now that the wait is nearly over, The Times is getting up close and personal with the cast.

Set thousands of years before the action of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy series, "The Rings of Power," from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, features a sprawling ensemble, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Robert Aramayo as Elrond, two characters familiar to "Lord of the Rings" fans. Many of the cast joined in for the series' Comic-Con debut on Friday — and exclusively embedded with the group throughout the day was Times photographer Jay Clendenin. He captured a full range of images from life inside the Comic-Con bubble, from cast members' morning glam routine to the mayhem of Hall H to the afterglow of a successful bow at the year's biggest fan gathering.

It's not quite as epic in scope as "Lord of the Rings," but it's more than enough to tide you over until "The Rings of Power." — Matt Brennan

Australian actor Tyroe Muhafidin, who plays Theo, puts on his sunglasses after his hair is styled in a ballroom at the Pendry Hotel in preparation for their cast's presentation at Comic-Con. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Ismael Cruz Cordova, front left, who plays Arondir, with castmate Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil, arrive at the Convention Center in downtown San Diego. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actress Megan Richards, who plays Poppy Proudfellow, center, leads a cheer as the cast is rallied by staff to head down for their Hall H appearance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Stephen Colbert, known for his adoration of J.R.R. Tolkien lore, greets the cast. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Tyroe Muhafidin lets his excitement show as the cast is minutes away from being introduced. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The seats of Hall H are filled in anticipation of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" cast. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Tyroe Muhafidin answers Colbert's question during their panel. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand, poses for photos following their presentation. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Lauren Stewart, left, dressed in cosplay as Galadriel, greets Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, who portrays Galadriel in "The Rings of Power." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A fan leans in to chat with actor Daniel Weyman, who plays The Stranger. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Ismael Cruz Cordova takes a selfie with a fan in a Mandalorian costume. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actors Owain Arthur, Morfydd Clark and Maxim Baldry laugh together before signing fan autographs. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Some castmates grab a quick bite during the fan meet-and-greet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Fans raise their phones to photograph the cast. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

