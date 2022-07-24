ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No payouts so far to people who said they were hurt by Lemon Grove employees, records show

By Blake Nelson
 3 days ago

Lemon Grove (David Brooks / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Lemon Grove has not paid any money so far to people who said they were hurt on city property or by employees last year, according to public data obtained through a records request.

Other, larger East County cities have all agreed to spend at least a few thousand dollars to end claims from 2021, which can be precursors to lawsuits.

Half of the 10 filed against Lemon Grove remain open, including two high-profile cases, records show.

"We evaluate every claim, and when we need to, we will take responsibility," City Manager Lydia Romero said in an interview. She declined comment on specific accusations.

In November, Councilmember Liana LeBaron filed a claim alleging she'd been harassed by Romero, the city attorney and council colleagues.

LeBaron has repeatedly butted heads with city officials. The ongoing tension reached new heights Tuesday when the mayor demanded LeBaron leave a public meeting after frequent interruptions. (The council member refused.)

While her claim is still listed as "open," Councilmember Jerry Jones publicly said March 8 that an outside attorney determined LeBaron had "no standing" to file.

Rebecca Green, a lawyer with the firm Richards, Watson and Gershon, was hired by the city to look into the case.

An "investigator attempted numerous times to schedule an interview with Councilmember LeBaron, but Councilmember LeBaron refused to participate in the investigation," Green wrote in an email. "Therefore, at the direction of the City Council, the investigation was terminated."

When asked Tuesday whether she had received a formal response to her claim, LeBaron asked that the question be sent by email.

A message sent later that night had not been answered as of Thursday evening.

Another claim was filed by a local businessman.

In March of last year, former mayoral candidate Christopher Williams protested how the city handled his request to launch a marijuana dispensary.

More than a year later, Williams did get unanimous support from the council to sell recreational and medical cannabis.

His claim has nonetheless continued as a lawsuit, according to the city manager. Williams declined comment when reached by phone.

Three other claims are also unresolved. One was from a company that said it lost business because of a construction project, another from a woman alleging workers damaged her landscaping and a third from a man who said his vehicle was illegally impounded.

The city denied five claims, according to the records.

Staffers did not agree they were at fault when a man said his property was damaged by a water main break or when a driver alleged their vehicle was harmed by a pothole, among others.

Lt. Pat McEvoy, head of the local sheriff's station, declined to comment on the two accusations against deputies.

He did note that all claims against law enforcement should be referred to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and city records may omit accusations filed directly with that agency.

Additional sheriff's data was not immediately available.

During the same period, La Mesa agreed to pay more than $3,000 , Santee paid almost $11,000 , and El Cajon gave out more than $100,000 to residents who said they were wronged.

Each city similarly had claims not yet resolved.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

