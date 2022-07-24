Nonprofit works to plant nut trees across Frederick County

ELKRIDGE, Md. -- Centuries worth of information is being unearthed at a historic site in Elkridge.The excavation project started only five days ago. It centers around the enslaved people who worked at an iron furnace, some of whom tried to escape their circumstances.But archeologists say they have uncovered so much information that they already have a better idea of what the site looked like hundreds of years ago.On Tuesday, Dr. Julie Schablisky walked WJZ around the historic Elkridge furnace site—a location that dates back to 1740.The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have put $50,000 towards...

