Birmingham, AL

‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers Alabama woman as her killer faces execution

By Ivana Hrynkiw
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the only day Faith Hall didn’t let her clingy 3-year-old go with her. She usually gave in, hauling the little girl to her shifts at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham or out with her friends. But that day, 26-year-old Faith wouldn’t budge. She snuck out of the house and...

The Associated Press

Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer

Terryln Hall was just 6 years old when her mother, Faith, was fatally shot by a former boyfriend. Now, nearly 30 years later, Hall and her sister — along with their uncle — oppose Alabama’s plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will will die by lethal injection Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison. “We thought about it and prayed about it, and we found it in ourselves to forgive him for what he did. We really wish there was something that we could do to stop it,” Hall said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. Faith Hall briefly dated James, but he became obsessed with her, prosecutors said. On Aug. 15, 1994, he forced his way inside an apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot her three times. A Jefferson County jury convicted James of capital murder in 1996 and voted to recommend the death penalty, which a judge imposed.
