Drug use at 22-year high last year for men in San Diego County jails, report says

By Angelina Hicks
 3 days ago

San Diego County Sheriffs downtown central jail (U-T)

Illegal drug use among men booked into San Diego County jails reached a 22-year high last year, with 83 percent of the arrested men who were surveyed testing positive for at least one drug, according to a report released this week.

Sixty percent of women surveyed in jail tested positive for a least one drug in 2021, the lowest rate since 2008, according to the report by the San Diego Association of Governments, also known as SANDAG.

The regional agency conducted interviews and drug testing with 225 men at the Central Jail, the county jail facility for men in downtown San Diego, and 80 women at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, a county jail for women.

SANDAG has been doing these kinds of interviews since 2000 through its Substance Abuse Monitoring program. The program, the agency says, helps identify drug use trends among adult and juvenile offender populations to help develop drug abuse prevention strategies.

According to the report, methamphetamine continues to be the most common illicit drug used by adult arrestees. Among those who participated last year, 58 percent of the men tested positive for meth — up from 57 percent the previous year. Among women, 44 percent tested positive down from 53 percent in 2020.

When asked by researchers how easy it was to obtain meth, 62 percent said last year that it was "very easy," compared to 52 percent in 2017.

Marijuana was also found to be widely used by arrestees — almost 90 percent of the people interviewed said they had tried it. And although the marijuana can be obtained through legal dispensaries, 62 percent of the adults interviewed said they had obtained the drug illegally on the street.

The report also found that most arrestees who tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, also tested positive for another drug.

The percentage of women who tested positive for drugs decreased in 2021 for the second year in a row, the report found. In 2020, approximately 67 percent of female arrestees who participated in the survey tested positive for at least one drug. In 2021, it was 60 percent.

Researchers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in data collection because fewer people were booked into jail during the pandemic. The sample size was smaller than in previous years — 305 in 2021 compared to 487 in 2017.

“Booking policies were modified because of the pandemic, which impacted how people were booked and who was available to be interviewed," said Cynthia Burke, SANDAG's senior director of data science, in a statement. "However, the majority were positive for at least one substance, indicating the extent of need of the justice-involved population.”

Approximately 41 percent of the adults interviewed said they had been diagnosed with a mental health issue. According to the report, 22 percent had attempted suicide, and 45 percent had been admitted to a mental health facility while under the influence of a drug.

About 65 percent of the interviewees reported experiencing homelessness.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

