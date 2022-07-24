ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Training Photos Go Viral: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Burrow is clearly still motivated by the loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI this past season. Cincinnati made a surprise run to the Super Bowl last year, but the Bengals came...

thespun.com

Comments / 15

L.W Wright
3d ago

people are in trouble. watch. he said he still thought all the time about losing a State title game in highschool where he had like 6 t.ds. what do you thinks gonna happen after he just lost a superbowl by about 2 seconds. good luck NFL

Reply
3
Susan Moore
2d ago

I have watched Joe Burrow all throughout his QB college at LSU. I not a college person, but when I know a GREAT QB I'll pay attention to that QB.Joe Montana, Joe Namath, Brett Farve, Dan Marino,.line backers, FRIG.GREAT OF ALL TIME'S. BARRY SANDER'S ECT ECT ECTI may be a woman, but Daddy taught me football,

Reply
2
 

