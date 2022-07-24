ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sunday morning top stories: Search still on for 3 missing Texas children

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An Amber Alert was issued for three Texas children on July 22. The children are from Kempner, a small town in central Texas. Police are searching for...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a Saturday in June, Shanna Coulter received a text message from what appeared to be her credit union. The text message asked, "Did you attempt a Zelle payment for the amount of $2,000?" She immediately typed her response, "No." Within minutes, she received a phone call."When it showed up, it showed up as my financial institution on a caller ID," Coulter said.The call was spoofed. Its technology that can disguise a fake phone number as one you may know, like your bank. And soon enough, Coulter was on her way to losing thousands of dollars. "You get so...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Kempner, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Texas This July

As vaccination rates lag this summer, new surges of COVID-19 came as the Omicron variant is making people sick across the U.S. As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 90.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)

Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux, of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, of Tyler, 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., of Tyler, and 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca, of Mexico, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that also killed another person early Friday morning in Smith County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at 5:20 a.m. on Highway 110 near County Road 48 [...]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Hawaii pair accused of conspiracy, taking IDs of dead babies

A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu.Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and...
KAPOLEI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy