ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man shot four times in the chest in Queens double shooting: NYPD

By Marc Malusis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqKaD_0gr1V2Wo00
Police investigating a double shooting in Corona, Queens on July 23, 2022. (Citizen App)

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot four times in the chest during a double shooting in Queens Saturday, police said.

Authorities responded to the incident at 104th Street and 41st Street in Corona at around 3 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. The first victim was shot in the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital.

He is not likely to survive his injuries, and there was no update on his condition as of Sunday morning, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Another man, believed to be in his 40s, was grazed in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities do not yet have a motive for the shooting. A suspect wearing a green shirt and blue jeans fled the scene eastbound on 104th Street, officials said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx teen: Search for woman, 18, not seen in over a week

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week. Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD. Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID man found unconscious on Bronx street

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help. The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Corona, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

NYC Family Dollar employee injured trying to stop robbery: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A robber slashed a Family Dollar employee in the face when the worker tried to stop him from stealing from the store in Brooklyn, police said. The robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in Cypress Hills at 3112 Fulton Street on July 22, according to the NYPD. The robber […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man indicted for fatally shooting his baby’s mother on Upper East Side: DA

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Isaac Argro, the ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Azsia Johnson as she walked with their baby on the Upper East Side, has been indicted for murder, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Argro, 23, is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with second-degree murder […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting wounds girl, 12, and boy, 16, as unintended targets

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting near a Longwood basketball court late Monday, injured by bullets not meant for them, police and sources said Tuesday. The young victims were among a group of people hanging out by the court on Rev. James A. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Violent Crime
PIX11

Child, 2, found safe after disappearing in the Bronx: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 2-year-old child has been found safe after being reported missing early Wednesday in Wakefield, authorities said. Police had been searching for the toddler since 3 a.m. after finding their mom on East 231st Street near White Plains Road, accompanied by her 1-year-old child, officials said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway attack: NYPD releases images of stabbing suspect

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a suspect in a stabbing aboard a No. 2 train rumbling through Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The footage shows the suspected stabber going through a turnstile at the Sterling Street station near Nostrand Avenue, the same station the southbound train was approaching when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man ambushed, assaulted in Chinatown robbery, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two suspects ambushed a man walking in Chinatown early Tuesday morning, leaving him with multiple slash wounds on his back, authorities said. A 43-year-old man was walking on White Street near Broadway at around 12:35 a.m. when he was assaulted by a man and a woman, police said. The male suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Manhattan robbery thwarted as victim, family fight off armed mugger

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A would-be robbery victim and his family fought off an armed mugger in Greenwich Village, but not before the assailant managed to fire his gun in the frightening struggle, according to police. The victim, 41, was accosted on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street around 11:40 p.m. Sunday by a man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Jury to decide if alleged Bronx gang leaders ordered the hit on ‘Junior’

THE BRONX (PIX11) —- Frame by frame, the video capturing the last few moments of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s life was painfully and slowly broken down to show how the beloved Bronx boy was hunted and killed. During closing arguments in the ‘Justice for Junior’ trial Wednesday in the Bronx Hall of Justice, Assistant District Attorney […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Grad student suffers mysterious head injury during night out in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A graduate student remained on life support in the hospital on Wednesday night as police, family members and friends tried to piece together what happened to him during a night out in Manhattan. Jay Reist, a 29-year-old student at Columbia University, suffered a head injury, police said. It’s consistent with being struck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man sentenced for strangling mother-in-law in front of his children

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for strangling his mother-in-law in front of his children. Angel Montanez, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 65-year-old Lidia Herrera’s July 3, 2019 death, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. On that day, he argued with Herrera, punched her in the head and then strangled her by wrapping an HDMI cord around her neck.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dead after being found unconscious in Brooklyn holding cell: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man died at the hospital after he was found unconscious in a holding cell at Brooklyn Central Booking, police said Tuesday. Jamaine Smith was 50. He was found unconscious around 11:10 a.m. on Monday. CPR was performed before Smith was rushed to the hospital where he died. Smith was arrested on Saturday […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly shoved at Manhattan subway stop, nearly into train

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant shoved a straphanger to a Financial District subway platform with no provocation, nearly pushing the victim into a train that had just arrived at the station, police said Tuesday. The 40-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform for the Nos. 2 and 3 trains at the Park […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy