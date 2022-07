Pam Phifer is retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to the City of Kannapolis. Pam has worked in multiple positions for the City, including as a water meter reader, administrative assistant for public works, and water meter technician. She currently serves as a customer service advocate. Through these positions she has become a fixture in the City. You have either met her while she was reading meters or if you have come into the customer service office or called the office you have probably spoken to her.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO