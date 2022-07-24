ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer cash fuels some candidate coffers

By Cecilia Chan GSN Managing Editor
Cover picture for the articleDevelopers and others in their trade are throwing money into the Gilbert Town Council race, backing the two incumbents who each amassed a sizable campaign war chest going into the Aug. 2 Primary, according to campaign finance statements filed July 15. Incumbents Scott September and Yung Koprowski and candidates...

