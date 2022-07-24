Developer cash fuels some candidate coffers

Developers and others in their trade are throwing money into the Gilbert Town Council race, backing the two incumbents who each amassed a sizable campaign war chest going into the Aug. 2 Primary, according to campaign finance statements filed July 15. Incumbents Scott September and Yung Koprowski and candidates...
Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it. Arizona housing director turning to city leaders to combat affordable housing crisis. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The housing director is placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
PHOENIX – If Republican Karrin Taylor Robson falls short in her bid to defeat Kari Lake in the fast-approaching Arizona governor’s primary, it won’t be for a lack of spending. Taylor Robson spent nearly $2 million in the first half of July, four times more than Lake,...
Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Tuesday evening, Tyler Watson walked up to the Chandler intersection at Ocotillo and McQueen roads. He pulled a sign out of his truck and stuck it in the ground next to political signs of candidates vying for the votes of Arizonans. "Tyler Watson is Crossing...
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
PHOENIX — All over the Valley, a growing number of "for sale" signs signal a change in the housing market. According to data from the Cromford Report, there is a 156% increase in the number of homes on the market compared to last year. According to RE/MAX, Phoenix saw...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
WASHINGTON – Scottsdale resident William Acorn had made occasional donations to conservative candidates in the past, but never considered himself an “avid political person.”. That changed in 2020, after a flurry of emails from then-President Donald Trump’s campaign begging supporters to “step up and give us the resources”...
“This is a part of a movement that’s really been in the works for some time, but now has a lot of momentum.”. Unionization for workers in the cannabis industry is gathering steam in Arizona, as budtenders at the Curaleaf Dispensary in midtown Phoenix recently voted to unionize, while workers at several other dispensaries are poised to vote on the issue within the next few weeks.
Here are the top-scoring hospitals in Arizona for cancer treatment in 2022-2023. Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota) and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Republican candidates for governor were riding high Friday, with high profile visits by the former president and vice president. But the so-called duel in the desert between Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaigning for rival candidates was not the only story to emerge. New questions...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you dropped off your early ballot in the mail, it’s now on its way to getting counted. If not, you’ve missed Tuesday’s unofficial deadline and it’s likely too late to mail it in. But you still have some options. The...
PHOENIX — The Arizona primary election is just a week away. Here are three things to know:. Remember the Sharpie conspiracy theory that went viral in Maricopa County after the 2020 election?. It won't happen again in 2022. The county has switched to a new pen for voters to...
With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where the most...
PHOENIX — The Arizona Commerce Authority announced earlier this month the allocation of $100 million in broadband grants to 20 awardees in rural and urban Arizona to increase connections for underserved areas. Through the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program launched last November by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, $75.7 million...
