Pleasant Hill, OR

Pleasant Hill seeks interim superintendent

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
 3 days ago
Pleasant Hill School District has begun its search for an interim superintendent to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position.

Scott Linenberger, Pleasant Hill superintendent of five years, is leaving the district for another position. The Register-Guard was unable to reach Linenberger to confirm where his next job will be.

"I'm sorry to see you leaving after five years, Scott," John Oldham, school board president, said during a recent board meeting. "We wish you great success in your new position."

Apart from this statement, there were no comments on Linenberger's time at Pleasant Hill. Linenberger was mostly quiet during the hour-and-a-half-long meeting.

Steve Kelley, a representative from the Oregon School Boards Association, lead a presentation on different search timelines the school board could choose from, including more traditional and independent options. Pleasant Hill hired OSBA to conduct the search.

Kelley suggested the interim superintendent be hired no later than Sept. 12. The first day of school at Pleasant Hill is Sept. 6.

The search will be brief in order to get as much done as possible within Linenberger's final 60 days. Kelley said this is about as short as he can possibly make the process.

Currently, there are two ways for community members, staff and students to have their voices heard regarding the search.

A survey on the qualities and qualifications the community wants to see in a superintendent is open on the district website. Additionally, the district is looking for people to serve on an Interim Superintendent Search Screening Advisory Committee. Applications are on the district website.

The advisory committee will not be the deliberators, Kelley said. The committee is an option to provide more community input, but the hiring decision is ultimately up to the five-member school board.

Both the survey and advisory committee applications are open until July 27.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PleasantHillSD2022.

Proposed interim superintendent search timeline

  • July 20-27: Send out survey for qualities and qualifications regarding the interim superintendent and accept applications for the Interim Superintendent Search Screening Advisory Committee.
  • Aug. 1: Special public meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss survey results and select committee members.
  • July 20 to Aug. 3: Interim superintendent applications open.
  • Aug. 8: Executive session and special public meeting at 7 p.m. Board members and advisory committee review interim superintendent applicants.
  • Aug. 15: Executive session and special public meeting at 6 p.m. Board selects candidates to interview.
  • Late August: Interview finalists.
  • Early September: Negotiate contract with first choice.
  • Sept. 12 (tentative): Vote to hire candidate in special public meeting.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

