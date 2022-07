The Auburn Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made to Auburn University School of Nursing Wednesday morning. The police received a call that a bomb was located in the building, and the initial threat primped the University to send out an AUAlert to students and faculty. Less than 30 minutes later, the officers responded to the report and conducted a search that confirmed there was no bomb or other dangers present and an all clear was sent.

