Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Police Department to Participate in Speed Awareness Day Campaign

By Damon Ryan
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Wisconsin is part of a 5-state midwestern law enforcement effort by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration next week. Manitowoc Police Chief...

www.seehafernews.com

WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested after running over a girl with a truck in Kewaunee County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bradley Zeman, 39, Manitowoc was arrested for 3rd Offense Operating While Intoxicated and Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. On July 26, at...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Void spaces provided challenges for firefighters at Manitowoc bakery

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bakery will be closed until further notice after a fire in Manitowoc Wednesday morning. Hartman’s Bakery posted on Facebook that the fire started at the Manitowoc location Wednesday morning. The post says that’s where all of the baking is done. “Thank you to...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc to Host Two Bow Hunting Meetings in August

The City of Manitowoc has announced two public meetings next month to discuss bowhunting within the city limits. These meetings will both be held in the lower level of the Manitowoc Police Department on Thursday, August 18th. The first one will begin at noon, and the second one will be...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

De Pere motorcyclist dies after collision with deer

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere motorcyclist has died after a collision with a deer earlier this month. Dale E. Perock, 60, died at a hospital on July 26, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened July 4, at 5 a.m., in the area...
DE PERE, WI
wiproud.com

Truck driver crashes into house, kills 8-month-old

WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A semi-truck crashed into a house in Winnebago County killing a baby inside the home. Officials say a 63-year-old man was driving the truck on i-41 near Oshkosh around six p.m. when the truck left the road, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road, and smashed into the house. Deputies say the baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old. The truck driver had minor injuries.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man accused of punching nurse is charged under new state law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in the Brown County Jail accused of assaulting a health care worker as they were treating him. Timothy Bereta, 31, is charged with battery to emergency medical care provider and disorderly conduct. He has an enhancement to both charges stating that he’s a repeat-offender, according to court records.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman arrested after fiery crash in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a fiery crash in Calumet County Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the Sheboygan resident was arrested on a charge of Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. The victim of the crash is in critical but stable condition.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested after Firey Rollover Crash

A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Just short of two hours after a crash closed all lanes of I-43 northbound in Manitowoc County, the highway is back open. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say that the crash is cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and was cleared around 1:25 p.m.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspects wanted in theft of rare coin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the theft of a rare coin. The suspects are accused of stealing a gold coin from an antique store in the village of Denmark on Monday, July 25. The 1908 St. Gaudens twenty-dollar gold...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man killed in crash, two others hurt

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man was killed in a crash in Fond du Lac County Tuesday evening. At about 4:14 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Dyne Road and Kinker Road in the Town of Friendship.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New Holstein man in critical condition after crash on CTH A, local deputies arrest driver

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI

