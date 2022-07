AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Alexis Nicol Debruhl was last seen at around 8 a.m. July 25 walking away from her home on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Rd. At the time, she was seen wearing black sweatpants and a light-colored t-shirt. She's described as being around 4-feet-11-inches tall and 115 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

