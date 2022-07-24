ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save over $100 on this comprehensive Linux training

 3 days ago
When you think of operating systems, Linux probably doesn’t come to mind first. But you likely use Linux more than you think, even if it’s not the main OS of your mobile devices.

For instance, you may not be aware that your Kindle, TiVo, and Roku player all use Linux. Driving a Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, or Volkswagen? Newsflash: they all run on Linux, too. Scrolling through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for a huge chunk of your day? Ding, ding, they also run on Linux.

Linux is everywhere, you just don’t realize it—which is why it’s worth learning and worth building a career out of. The 2022 Complete Linux Certification Learning Paths bundle can help you get started on taking a deep dive into the platform, and it can offer guidance on how to use your new knowledge and skills to forge a career. It’s on sale for over 70 percent off for a limited time.

This instructional package is designed to teach you Linux from the ground up. It’s taught by LinuxPath, an e-learning platform that delivers the best hands-on experience for IT learning both online and on-demand. Its coverage spans various skills, including system management, security, troubleshooting, scripting, and automation with Linux. You’ll be on track to getting certified on multiple paths, like CompTIA Linux+, Linux Professional Institute LPIC-1, and Red Hat Certified System Administrator RHCSA.

Thanks to LinuxPath’s expert-led guidance, you get to immerse yourself in a deep learning experience that increases the retention of skills and knowledge, which will ultimately help you succeed in the aforementioned certification exams. You’ll get lessons from full-time training architects with real-world IT operations experience, practice on real scenarios, engage in over 150 hands-on exercises, and gain access to classes anytime, anywhere, using any device.

The instructional material you’ll be receiving is also up-to-date, complete with content updates with every Linux advancement. Each piece of training content sees multiple rounds of careful review and refinement, as well, to help ensure the highest quality education possible.

With purchase, you get a lifetime subscription to 2022 Complete Linux Certification Learning Paths. It’s usually $132, but you can get it for only $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

