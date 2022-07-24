Spirk Soccer School set for Aug. 1-4 at Hensley fields

Years ago, entertainer Steve Martin wrote about the famous Diarrhea Gardens of El Camino Real in his celebrated book, “Cruel Shoes.”. “Outside San Diego, just across from the old mission, there sits a plot of land of particular beauty, the famous Diarrhea Gardens of El Camino Real. The Indians found the Diarrhea Gardens in 1573 when they first ate the food of the white man. Later, when missionaries tried to rid the Indians of their customs and traditions, they spared the Diarrhea Gardens because their removal was, to quote Father Serra, ‘piled high with difficulties’. When Californians rediscovered the Gardens in 1952, everyone did their best to preserve the land. So, as it often is with areas of rare beauty, the Diarrhea Gardens still lie in the shade of the magnolia trees, and still give their aroma to the wafting sea breezes that head up the coast to San Clemente.”

