Wilmington, OH

Spirk Soccer School set for Aug. 1-4 at Hensley fields

By Wilmington News Journal
 3 days ago

The Spirk Soccer School camp will be held Aug. 1-4 at the Robert Hensley Soccer Fields at David R. Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington. The...

wnewsj.com

EC Project TRUST golf outing Aug. 20 at SHCC

The East Clinton Project TRUST golf outing will be held Aug. 20 at Snow Hill Country Club. Cost for online pre-registration (tinyurl.com/donate2trust) is $65. The cost is $75 per person on the day of the event. Event sponsors include Penny Moore CPA; Clinton Becker; Smith-Feike-Minton Ins.; Bickle Insurance; JCS Fishing,...
CLINTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Stroud expects more than 2021 numbers in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Life has moved fast in the last year for C.J. Stroud. He contemplated just how fast as he discussed his spectacular debut season last fall and the upcoming season, when he hopes to lead Ohio State to a college football national championship, at the Big Ten’s Football Media Days on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Birthday card shower as Jennie Irelan turns 100

A birthday card shower is planned for Jennie Irelan, who will turn 100 years young on August 13, 2022. Jennie is the widow of former Clinton-Massie/Wilmington College football coach Frank Irelan, who passed away in 2005. Their children are: Dika Swartzel of Blanchester; Peggy Holland of Lebanon, Ohio; Hank Irelan...
LEBANON, OH
UPCOMING EVENTS

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Bare Boards Theatre Co. presents ‘The Fantasticks’ — a musical by Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt — at Wilmington Performing Arts Studio, 40 N. South St., Wilmington, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28; Friday, July 29; and Saturday, July 30. Ticket reservations should be made online at bbtco.booktix.com (festival seating). Visit bareboardstheatre.com for more information.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Garden Club presents landscape awards

WILMINGTON — The annual Wilmington Garden Club Residential Landscape Award for 2022 is presented to Nils and Brittany McElroy, 738 Locust St., Wilmington. The award is presented for outstanding achievement and design. The McElroys grow several kinds of tomatoes, kale, herbs, peppers, cabbage, along with ground cherries which children...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Smart art for fun at Art House

Art House on West Sugartree Street in Wilmington is holding its “Art + Our Environment” art camp this week (July 25-29) for ages 4-12. For more information, visit the Facebook page @arthouse937.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington blocks rocked during musical weekend

WILMINGTON — Thousands of rockers were ready to feel the noise and bang their heads at the annual two-day Rock the Block which continued Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. in Wilmington. Night Ranger headlined the evening at the Murphy Theatre. — — — Photos by John Hamilton |...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Sowing the sweet smell of success

Years ago, entertainer Steve Martin wrote about the famous Diarrhea Gardens of El Camino Real in his celebrated book, “Cruel Shoes.”. “Outside San Diego, just across from the old mission, there sits a plot of land of particular beauty, the famous Diarrhea Gardens of El Camino Real. The Indians found the Diarrhea Gardens in 1573 when they first ate the food of the white man. Later, when missionaries tried to rid the Indians of their customs and traditions, they spared the Diarrhea Gardens because their removal was, to quote Father Serra, ‘piled high with difficulties’. When Californians rediscovered the Gardens in 1952, everyone did their best to preserve the land. So, as it often is with areas of rare beauty, the Diarrhea Gardens still lie in the shade of the magnolia trees, and still give their aroma to the wafting sea breezes that head up the coast to San Clemente.”
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Kirk House massage therapy in works

WILMINGTON — Sugartree Street will soon have a new business that will help you relax as well as ease your pain. Kirk House Massage will be offering its massage therapy services at 72 W. Sugartree St. — the previous location of Art House. “I’m super excited about it,”...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington’s HR director now interim city administrator

WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth has announced a change in the Wilmington city administrator position, effective immediately. Brad Reynolds, current HR Director for the city, will also serve as interim city administrator until a replacement for former administrator Greg Muenchen — who is no longer with the city — is identified.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Donate school supplies, win some swag

State Farm in partnership with the News Journal is holding a school supply drive for each of the county school districts. The News Journal at 1547 Rombach Ave. is a drop-off location for the drive, and will be accepting donations until 3 p.m. Monday, August. For every supply item donated,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Moving beyond life’s losses: Grief recovery program to start

WILMINGTON — A staffer with the Clinton County Health District just became certified as a Grief Recovery Method Specialist (GRMS), and as such can serve her colleagues and the community in that capacity. Clinton County Health District’s WIC (Women, Infant, and Children) Director Renee Quallen is one of 25...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Leesburg boy dies in ATV accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY — An 11-year-old Leesburg boy was killed in an ATV accident Saturday in Highland County. Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a 911 call reporting the accident in Fairfield Township at 4:07 p.m. Blake Hurless was riding an ATV on his family’s property when...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

OSHP: OVI checkpoint this week in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that troopers and officers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location of the checkpoint will be announced the morning of the checkpoint, a news release from the OSHP Wilmington Post stated.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Quaker Heritage Center exhibit portrays surviving A-bombed trees

WILMINGTON — Trees that survived the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, are known as hibakujumoku. Some 77 years after the nuclear blasts, these survivor trees continue to signify the vulnerability of life in the face of nuclear threats. Tagged and carefully tended, each is a witness to a catastrophic encounter with nuclear attack.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington man sentenced for internet threat made in wake of 1/6 assaults

CINCINNATI — A local man connected with the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol assault was sentenced to two years of probation for threatening a subject. Justin Stoll of Wilmington was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court – Southern District of Ohio after pleading guilty in January to making interstate communications threats.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Long-term care facilities tabletop exercise set for Friday in Clinton County

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be working with five county-based long-term care facilities to exercise their facility emergency response plans during a combined tabletop exercise on Friday, July 29. Key staff for area long-term care facilities will meet at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence at...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

