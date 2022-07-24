Hope Coalition adds three new preschool partners in Sioux Falls area

A nonprofit working to lower economic barriers to preschool attendance in Sioux Falls is partnering with three new preschools for this school year.

Hope Coalition announced new partnerships with Spirit of Joy, Little Wings and Celebrate Kids preschools starting this fall for the 2022-2023 school year. That’s in addition to 11 other partner programs it has with local preschools.

Adding three new partnerships to the nonprofit’s list allows the Hope Coalition to diversify into more partner schools and move into more geographic areas around Sioux Falls, executive director Amy Benda said.

The new partnerships allow the nonprofit to add more available spots to enroll more children in preschool without overloading existing schools, too, Benda said.

“Research shows if a child goes to preschool, they’re going to arrive at kindergarten more prepared for learning,” Benda said. “The expectations of a kindergartener are (higher) than 20 years ago. The things they taught in first grade 20 years ago, they’re teaching in kindergarten now.”

Benda said in the first school year it operated, the Hope Coalition’s goal was to fill 40 preschool spots in three schools. The goal has grown each year since, and now the nonprofit’s goal is to place 325 preschool-age children in preschools led by its 14 partner organizations.

Hope Coalition covers the cost of preschool for children who otherwise couldn’t attend, and the organization does this thcalculating a family’s financial qualifications by household size and income at 185% or less of the poverty level and below, Benda explained.

She and a family liaison process enrollment and connect families to preschools that are a best fit in their area.

Through private grants and donations from “a very loyal donor base” of individuals and businesses, Benda said the nonprofit, which is an agency of the United Way, can transfer money to schools directly to cover qualifying preschoolers’ tuition costs.

Those seeking financial assistance for their children to attend preschool can apply at sfhopecoalition.org or get more information by calling 605-595-3344.