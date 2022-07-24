ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Corbin Martin to make first start as D-backs face Nationals

ketk.com
 3 days ago

Right-hander Corbin Martin will make his first start of the season as the Arizona Diamondbacks go for a three-game series sweep of the Washington Nationals on Sunday in Phoenix. Martin (0-0, 4.40 ERA) was a key piece obtained in a 2019 deadline deal that sent Zack Greinke to the...

www.ketk.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Mets edge Yankees 3-2 in 9th for 2-game Subway Series sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series. Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter. Less than an hour after the game, the slumping Yankees boosted their lineup by acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for three minor leaguers. “It’s another great hitter,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Benintendi’s a great hitter. Gets on base at a really high clip, hits from the left side, so yeah — gives you some balance. ... I’ll be excited to write his name in.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Hall of Famers in push for baseball in cricket-mad region

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Hall of Fame baseball players are leading a push to bring the sport that made them famous to India, Pakistan and the Middle East. Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and ex-Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin are the familiar faces behind the United International Baseball League. The UIBL plans to bring professional baseball to an area of the world more associated with another bat-on-ball sport — cricket. The league will begin with an inaugural showcase tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in February next year. Further plans for the location of teams and their personnel are still in the works. The League said in a statement that the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East region are home to two billion people “and more than 900 million of those people are fans of cricket.”
MLB

