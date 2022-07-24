ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

I Might Never Use My Pet Insurance, but I'm Glad I Have It for This Reason

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqwwG_0gr1T1iV00

Image source: Getty Images

When my family adopted our 70-pound dog about two years ago, we knew there was a chance he would come with some health issues. Since we got him from a rescue, it was conceivable that he hadn't always had the best care earlier on in his life.

We brought our dog to the vet within days of welcoming him into our home, and we were thrilled when he got a clean bill of health. As such, we didn't rush to put pet insurance in place, even though we intended to.

Shortly thereafter, my dog started limping and showing signs of being in pain. After some very costly diagnostic tests, we learned that he had a form of arthritis that's common in larger dogs. And these days, his condition is thankfully managed through a combination of walks and medication.

That diagnosis was a wakeup call for us, though, and we rushed to get pet insurance right after it. Even though we knew the arthritis wouldn't be covered as a pre-existing condition, we still wanted the protection that came with having a policy.

Meanwhile, fast forward to now, and we've yet to have our pet insurance pick up the tab for our dog's care. But I'm still happy we have our policy. In fact, I'll be thrilled to keep that policy on hand for many years only to never have to use it.

It's all about peace of mind

Many people buy term life insurance with the hope of not passing away and having their loved ones collect a death benefit. Well, I take a similar approach to having pet insurance.

I want a policy in place in case my dog gets injured, falls ill, or needs expensive surgery. But I'm obviously hoping none of those things happen. Instead, I'll be thrilled if all he needs through the years is routine medical care and treatment for his arthritis, which, as mentioned, my plan won't cover anyway.

Of course, I am aware that as dogs age, health issues tend to come up. That's what happened with our previous dog -- he developed diabetes, kidney stones, and other issues after he turned 10. But now that I have pet insurance, I get some peace of mind from knowing that if my current dog needs a $7,000 surgery, I won't have to cover that cost on my own.

A worthwhile purchase

Some people will argue that if they were to take the money they pay for pet insurance premiums and save it instead, they'd be able to cover costly pet care over time. That logic is understandable, and if you're a disciplined saver , you may decide to go that route.

But the way I see it, a pet can get injured at any time. Certain health issues may be more likely with age, but an injury can happen to a senior dog as well as a young puppy -- there's no way to know. And so to me, pet insurance is something worth paying for -- even if I never end up getting paid a dime from my policy.

The Ascent’s best credit cards

We’ve vetted the most popular offers to land on the select picks that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These best-in-class picks pack in rich perks, such as big sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR offers, and robust rewards. Get started today with The Ascent’s best credit cards.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Dog Services#Pet Owner
petpress.net

Did My Dog Know He Was Being Put To Sleep?

Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Pets
pawtracks.com

How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)

There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Farming Family Saves A Cow That Looks Like A Puppy From The Slaughterhouse

Delbur is a sweet Jersey steer that is 2.5 years old and was saved by a farming family in Michigan, USA. Due to a lack of meat during the epidemic, the family first bought the animal to be transformed into food. using Covid 19. Fortunately for Delbur, this first notion...
dailyphew.com

Woman Finds Abandoned Baby Duckling And Takes It Into Her Care

Bea is a cute baby duck who her mother abandoned before she was even born, which obviously did Bea no favors in terms of her growth. But fortunately, the infant’s fortune would turn when a woman by the name of Erin discovered her just as the bird was hatching.
ANIMALS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy