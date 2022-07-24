ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Your Portfolio vs. a Bear Market: How to Come Out on Top

By Mark Blank
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Investing in stocks is not for the faint of heart. Unlike other asset classes like real estate where investors rarely experience extreme volatility, the stock market has a tendency to test the emotional fortitude of its participants.

And 2022 is just the latest episode in the saga.

With the S&P 500 declining as much as 23% year to date and its tech-heavy cousin, the Nasdaq Composite , down even worse, there are investors who will likely leave the market for good in the coming weeks (if they haven't already). In fact, a recent survey by Allianz Life found that 43% of investors are too nervous to buy stocks at current levels.

But if the goal is to buy low and sell high, why would investors be hesitant to buy when stocks are cheap?

This is the investor's dilemma. We all say we are going to buy when the market is down, and yet when the opportunity presents itself, we find it difficult to pull the trigger. Here are three reminders to help you stay the course so your portfolio can come out of this bear market on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZePh_0gr1Sven00

Image source: Getty Images.

Net buyers of stocks win long term

One of the simplest reminders to calm one's nerves during a bear market is that the market has never failed to recover from past crashes.

Consider the chart below that tracks the overall returns of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as well as their all-time highs over the past several decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFTct_0gr1Sven00

Data by YCharts .

This chart might be a bit confusing at first glance, but it's actually pretty simple. The straight horizontal lines represent the period of time between all-time highs in both indices.

There are two important takeaways:

  1. Both indices have recovered from every crash to reclaim their all-time highs and surge even higher.
  2. There have been extended periods of time for both indices before those all-time highs were recovered.

The second takeaway is not as uplifting, but it should actually be the bigger motivator to keep investing through bear markets. If you are planning to wait until the market recovers to begin investing, just know you could be waiting over seven years based on the S&P 500's longest recovery.

Even worse, the tech investors who exited the market after the dot-com bubble missed out on nearly 300% of Nasdaq gains over the next 15 years:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sErqm_0gr1Sven00

Data by YCharts .

Finally, here are a couple more stats to support remaining a net buyer of stocks today:

  • Half of the market's best trading days take place during bear markets.
  • Midterm election years tend to be brutal for stocks, but the average gain in the S&P 500 the following year is 32% (according to LPL Research).

Buying what you know gives you an edge

When the market gets me down, I often turn to the words of legendary mutual fund manager Peter Lynch.

He said the following about using your unique edge when buying stocks:

People have incredible edges and they throw them away [...] If you'd worked in the auto industry -- let's, say you have been an auto dealer for the last 10 years -- you would have seen Chrysler, come up with the minivan. If you were a Buick dealer, a Toyota dealer, a Honda dealer, you would have seen the Chrysler dealership packed with people. You could have made 10 times your money on Chrysler a year after the minivan came out.

Lynch's point is instead of chasing hot stocks, look for companies in your area of expertise.

People are more than willing to pile money into industries they know nothing about because the rest of the market is doing so, even when there are huge opportunities in their own fields of expertise.

So, if you're feeling frightened about putting money in the market right now, consider looking at stocks where you have a unique advantage. To be honest, this is good advice in any market cycle, but it can give you the conviction you need to keep investing during bearish periods.

Put on your contrarian hat

To succeed in investing, it can pay off looking at the market in a contrarian way. And in a bear market, there are tremendous opportunities to be a contrarian.

Right now, many investors are throwing out pretty much all technology companies. The market is collectively saying that because inflation is higher and interest rates are on the rise, technological growth will stall for the foreseeable future.

Much of this is muscle memory from the dot-com crash when hundreds of companies went public with weak to nonexistent underlying business models. But many of the technology companies that have sold off the past year are highly profitable and driving society forward in the digital world.

I doubt rising interest rates will significantly deter this advancement, and investors buying up quality growth companies at cheap prices will likely reap the rewards in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Lynch
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Markets#Interest Rates#Mutual Fund#Stock#Allianz Life#Nasdaq
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy