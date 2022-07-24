ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

State police arrest one of their own on sexual abuse charges in Monroe

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCqSI_0gr1Sd0x00

A state trooper was arrested Saturday on sexual abuse charges in the town of Monroe.

State police said the trooper, Matthew A. Stivala, 32, of Monroe, is assigned to Troop T, which patrols the Thruway.

According to police, the charges stem from multiple incidents involving Stivala and a victim who were known to each other. No other details were released.

Police said Stivala was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sex act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies; and one count of forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Harriman Village Court and sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond or $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

Information on Stivala's job status, and the name of his attorney, were not immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Herald-Record

College football: Army trio up for national awards

Three Army football players have been tabbed for prominent awards watch lists for 2022. All-American linebacker Andre Carter II has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list for the top defensive player in college football. Carter is one of 85 athletes from 61 different schools named to the list. The award is voted on by members of the Football Writers Association of America.
WEST POINT, NY
Times Herald-Record

Men's basketball: Army's new non-league slate features London trip

A trip to London and one non-league matchup with an NCAA postseason opponent await the Army men’s basketball team this season. The Black Knights will take part in the London Basketball Classic on Nov. 24-26, facing Ivy League regular-season champ Princeton in the opener. The Tigers bowed to Yale in the Ivy finals and fell to Virginia Commonwealth in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament. In the finals, Army will take on either Manhattan or Northeastern.
WEST POINT, NY
Times Herald-Record

College baseball: Marist coach moves to Army

Chris Tracz has produced a lot of baseball success in the Mid-Hudson Valley since his college days and expects to do the same as the new head coach for Army. Tracz departs Marist College after nearly 21 years in the Town of Poughkeepsie, four seasons as a pitcher, three seasons as pitching coach and the last 13 seasons as head coach of the Red Foxes.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
883
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy