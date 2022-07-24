State police arrest one of their own on sexual abuse charges in Monroe

A state trooper was arrested Saturday on sexual abuse charges in the town of Monroe.

State police said the trooper, Matthew A. Stivala, 32, of Monroe, is assigned to Troop T, which patrols the Thruway.

According to police, the charges stem from multiple incidents involving Stivala and a victim who were known to each other. No other details were released.

Police said Stivala was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sex act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies; and one count of forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Harriman Village Court and sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond or $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

Information on Stivala's job status, and the name of his attorney, were not immediately available.