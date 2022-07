HULL, Iowa — Western Christian junior Olivia Hulstein could have her art featured on the Google homepage. Hulstein is one of the 54 State and Territory Winners in the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest with her piece, “A self portrait.” On Thursday she will learn if she has been selected as the finalist, and be one step closer to having her art featured on the homepage for a day.

