‘Golden age’ or 'kind of scary'? Taylor residents grapple with idea of huge Samsung expansion

After moving to Taylor from Houston 13 years ago, Betty Hile quickly put her love of crafts to use — opening Vintage Affaire Antiques, Gifts & Whimsy, a shop on East Second Street overflowing with knickknacks and furniture.

Even though she specializes in antiques, Hile, 70, says she is excited about some potential big change — namely the new chipmaking facilities Samsung might build in Taylor, a small town in Williamson County about 25 miles northeast of Central Austin and home to about 17,000 people.

“I think it's going to give so many opportunities to the kids in the school, having a place to work and stay in Taylor, and the downtown really needs the extra business,” Hile said.

'A major force': Samsung expansion would elevate Austin area as global tech hub

According to documents filed with the state, Samsung is considering building 11 more chipmaking facilities in the Austin area in the next 20 years in what could be the biggest economic investment in Central Texas history. The technology giant's tentative plans include building nine of the facilities in Taylor, creating an estimated 8,200 jobs and bringing in $167.6 billion in investment.

The applications Samsung filed with the Taylor and Manor school districts seeking tax breaks haven’t been approved, and the company has made no guarantees that it will follow through on building all the facilities. Samsung says it is also considering other sites outside of Texas for the fabs.

Residents are trying to wrap their heads around the idea of Taylor landing such huge investment from Samsung. While they might welcome the job opportunities and growth potential it would bring, some say they are worried that Taylor would be fundamentally changed by the projects.

Samsung isn’t a newcomer to Taylor, with construction already started on a $17 billion semiconductor facility the company announced last year. High school students interning for the company walk through the downtown area wearing Samsung shirts, and one local brewery even named a limited-time beer “the Sammy” in honor of Samsung.

Taylor probably isn't a place many people would expect to turn into a hub for a huge technology company. The downtown area, centered on one street, is relatively quiet. A few people peruse the small, locally owned shops, including a restaurant, a clothing store and a salon, and traffic is mostly light.

So, for Moppy Miller, the idea that Samsung would invest so heavily in Taylor seemed like “pie in the sky.” A lifelong resident, Miller graduated from Taylor High School in 1971 before embarking on a 37-year career in education in the town. She said if the new facilities are built in Taylor, it would be a boon for local students.

“Just the job opportunities right here in Taylor and not having to move, not having to say, ‘Well, I'm going to go to school, or I've got this certification,’ but I'm going to have to drive 30, 45 minutes away to find a job because the job market in Taylor is quite limited,” she said.

The largest employers in Taylor, according to the city’s website, are the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Taylor school district, Walmart and Durcon, a chemical manufacturing company.

'Smoke and mirrors' or long-range planning? Possible Samsung tax breaks stir debate

If the school boards accept the applications Samsung filed, the company could receive up to $4.8 billion in tax breaks under Texas’ controversial Chapter 313 incentive program. Chapter 313 allows school districts to offer companies large property tax breaks in exchange for projects that will create jobs, while essentially replacing the local tax revenue it misses out on through the state’s school funding formula.

Even with the proposed tax breaks, Miller said the potential for an expanded tax base would be a good thing for Taylor. It could help Taylor schools attract more quality teachers, pay them higher salaries and eventually compete with the programs and facilities at higher-income districts such as Round Rock and Austin, she said.

“This is definitely a significant, enormous change for our community, and there will be growing pains,” Miller said. “With change, it’s kind of scary.”

However, some members of the community aren’t as confident. Don Hill, who served for 30 years as a Taylor City Council member and as mayor, said he is concerned that such rapid growth will price current Taylor residents out of their homes and that most of the new jobs will go to out-of-towners.

“Hopefully we can control it and take care of it and make sure everybody stays solid,” he said.

Taylor home prices were up 23.2% in June compared with last year, according to the real estate company Redfin. They sold for a median price of $379,000. The city estimates that the population will more than double by 2040.

Even before Samsung announced its first plant in Taylor, the city was working on a comprehensive plan to develop out the town. Now with the $17 billion plant on the way and potentially more to come, Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell said the basic elements of the plan remain solid, but he said how to grow while maintaining Taylor’s character is top of mind.

There will be a natural inclination to build out and fill out every space with growth and development, which would compromise the character of Taylor that people have come to know and love, he said.

“We have to be very thoughtful and purposeful about how we build out and do it in such a way that it serves community character and retains that sense of connection and belonging,” Rydell said.

He said it's important to focus on quality development that helps enrich the community.

“We're about to embark on what I think will be a new golden age in Taylor and another very prosperous time in our history,” Rydell said. “We have to be very mindful about how we grow and sensitive to the repercussions of those development patterns long-term for our community.”

Some residents, such as Madison Clark, 20, say they are looking forward to the economic growth Samsung might bring. Even though Clark, a sales associate at Frills Boutique, has lived throughout the country — Alabama, Louisiana and more — Taylor, the town she moved to in middle school, is her favorite.

“I think it will be amazing for local businesses to gain exposure from the growing population,” she said. “It will also open up lots of job opportunities.”

